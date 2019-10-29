You can now buy engagement rings inspired by ‘Frozen,’ and some cost as little as $200

caption “Frozen 2” hits theaters on November 22. source Disney Animation

Engagement season is quickly approaching – and so is the launch of Disney’s “Frozen 2.”

In celebration of the sequel, Zales has partnered with Disney to release a collection of jewelry inspired by the animated film. The collection includes everything from earrings to necklaces, all of which are inspired by characters from the movie.

The Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry collection also includes seven engagement rings, which nod to the film’s leading characters, Anna and Elsa.

caption This ring is inspired by Elsa, and retails for $1,783.20. source Zales

Because the “Frozen” franchise focuses on Elsa, a queen who can control ice and snow with magical powers, many of the engagement rings feature snowflake designs.

The Diamond Snowflake ring, for example, features a circular diamond in a snowflake-shaped setting. It retails for $1,783.20.

caption The center stone of this ring is surrounded by tons of other diamonds. source Zales

Some snowflake-inspired designs are a bit more subtle, like the $6,223.20 ring inspired by Elsa. A giant diamond is featured in a “six-prong snowflake setting,” which is rounded and simple enough to wear all year.

This piece is the most expensive in the collection.

caption The collection includes some rings with subtle designs. source Zales

Fans of Anna can also partake in the themed collection. The $4,447 Diamond Frame Split-Shank ring is made from two-toned gold and diamonds. It matches Anna’s earthy vibe.

caption This ring is inspired by Anna. source Zales

While most rings in the collection cost thousands of dollars, the $199.99 Diamond Snowflake ring is the most affordable. The band is made from sterling silver, while each snowflake is encrusted with a real diamond.

caption This sterling-silver ring is the least expensive in the collection. source Zales

View the entire Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry collection at the Zales website.