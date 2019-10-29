You can now buy engagement rings inspired by ‘Frozen,’ and some cost as little as $200

- source
- Zales has released a new jewelry collection inspired by Disney’s upcoming film, “Frozen 2.”
- The collection includes seven engagement rings, all of which nod to the film’s leading characters, Anna and Elsa.
- The least expensive ring costs $199, while the most expensive retails for $6,223.
- The entire collection is available to purchase on the Zales website.
Engagement season is quickly approaching – and so is the launch of Disney’s “Frozen 2.”
In celebration of the sequel, Zales has partnered with Disney to release a collection of jewelry inspired by the animated film. The collection includes everything from earrings to necklaces, all of which are inspired by characters from the movie.
The Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry collection also includes seven engagement rings, which nod to the film’s leading characters, Anna and Elsa.
Because the “Frozen” franchise focuses on Elsa, a queen who can control ice and snow with magical powers, many of the engagement rings feature snowflake designs.
The Diamond Snowflake ring, for example, features a circular diamond in a snowflake-shaped setting. It retails for $1,783.20.
Some snowflake-inspired designs are a bit more subtle, like the $6,223.20 ring inspired by Elsa. A giant diamond is featured in a “six-prong snowflake setting,” which is rounded and simple enough to wear all year.
This piece is the most expensive in the collection.
Fans of Anna can also partake in the themed collection. The $4,447 Diamond Frame Split-Shank ring is made from two-toned gold and diamonds. It matches Anna’s earthy vibe.
While most rings in the collection cost thousands of dollars, the $199.99 Diamond Snowflake ring is the most affordable. The band is made from sterling silver, while each snowflake is encrusted with a real diamond.
View the entire Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry collection at the Zales website.
