Zappos is hosting a huge sale to celebrate turning 20 — here are 15 of the best deals

Zappos is turning 20 this month and, to celebrate, the company is throwing a big birthday sale that’s running through July 28.

You can shop select featured deals and take an extra 20% off certain styles with the promo code “ BDAY20 ” at checkout.

” at checkout. See everything that’s included in the Zappos sale now, or check out 15 of the best deals we’ve handpicked below. For more discounts at Zappos, check out Business Insider Coupons.

July is a particularly good time to stock up on new fall shoes and clothes – either from Zappos, or the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that’s running concurrently.

Check out 15 of the best deals we’ve handpicked from the Zappos 20th anniversary sale:

Women’s Adidas Originals Superstar

Adidas’ popular Originals Superstar sneakers, which tend to be excluded from sales, are included in Zappos’ 20th birthday bash. It’s worth noting that they tend to run large, so we suggest reading some reviews before selecting your size.

Men’s ASICS GT-100 7

Known best for its balanced support and stability on the road, these budget-friendly Asics just became even more affordable. They’re best for mid- to long-distance runs, and if you’re familiar with your pronation type (the way your foot rolls inward for impact distribution), they’re generally best for neutral and overpronation.

Women’s UGG Coquette

UGG’s customer-favorite slipper has a soft suede upper and cozy sheepskin cuff. The furry liner naturally wicks moisture away and facilitates air circulation.

Note: This shoe runs big and only comes in whole sizes. Zappos recommends ordering one size down and one-and-a-half sizes down if you’re in between.

Arc’teryx Mantis 26L Daypack

This Arc’teryx daypack is versatile; it can go from hiking to everyday travel with relative ease thanks to a large main compartment, multiple pockets for easy organization, and an internal sleeve for either a laptop or a hydration bladder. Contoured shoulder straps and padded back keep it comfortable to carry.

Adidas by Stella McCartney Seamless Tights

Adidas by Stella McCartney Seamless Tights, $28.80 (originally $90) [You save $61.20 with code “BDAY20”]

These seamless tights are essentially high-waisted workout leggings with a subtle woven pattern on the legs. Their 90% nylon and 10% spandex breakdown aims to keep you comfortable and flexible as you exercise.

Nike Club Fleece Pullover Crew

Nike Club Fleece Pullover Crew, $20.80 (originally $40) [You save $19.20 with code “BDAY20”]

Nike’s Club Fleece Pullover has a relaxed but tapered fit that feels plush without the bulk, so you can go from workouts to everyday activities without skipping a beat.

Men’s Cole Haan Howland Penny

Cole Haan is known for combining comfort and style, and these calfskin penny loafers adhere to that tradition.

The North Face Canyonlands Full Zip

]The North Face Canyonlands Full Zip, $42 (originally $75) [You save $33 with code “BDAY20”]

This sleek but flexible zip-up from The North Face has a slim fit and stretchy material for a greater range of motion.

Women’s Hunter Original Play Boot Short Rain Boots

Like a lightweight version of the classic Hunter boot, the Short Rain Boots has all utility of its predecessors in an updated style. Bonus: they come in six great colors and still have an easy pull-on style.

Men’s Nike Free RN 5.0

Nike’s latest Free RN model is built for low-mileage runs on the track or at the gym. There’s asymmetrical lacing to relieve instep pressure, a removable foam insole, and a lightweight solid rubber under the toe and heel for better traction.

Herschel Supply Co.

This Herschel Supply Co. suitcase has a molded hard shell, a 66-liter volume that’s great for long trips, a big main compartment, and multi-direction wheels for easy transit. It also has a combination zipper lock that can be unlocked and inspected by TSA during security screening without any damage.

Men’s Mizuno Wave Rider 22

Take these shoes out on the road and expect a lightweight, flexible response. The breathable upper should move seamlessly with your foot, while clever ventilation works to reduce heat and humidity build-up inside the shoe. Its overall cushioning should deliver a softened but responsive ride.

Marmot Hanging Rock 1/2 Zip

Marmot’s breathable, quick-drying half-zip is perfect for cool morning adventures or the drop in temperature as you near the summit. It’s lightweight, has special stretch construction to make it easy to move in, and the UPF 50+ materials protect against the sun.

Women’s New Balance Fresh Foam Rise v1

New Balance’s Fresh Foam Rise v1 sneakers offer neutral support and a design built for a lightweight, flexible response on the road.

Men’s Adidas Adilette CF

Adidas’ basic slides are an intersection of comfortable, cool, and functional. A soft, cushioned footbed and lightweight outsole make for an especially comfy shoe.