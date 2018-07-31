Zara has a new tactic to compete with Amazon and Asos

caption Zara is offering a ship-from-store service. source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Zara is rolling out a ship-from-store service to 2,000 of its stores.

If an item is out of stock online but available in a store nearby, customers will be able to order it from there and have it shipped directly.

This new system allows the company to have a better handle on inventory levels.

Zara is making its stores count in the race online.

The Inditex-owned chain is rolling out a new system to ship online orders directly from certain stores, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the Journal, this new system will be launched by the end of the year in 2,000 stores around the world, including in the United States.