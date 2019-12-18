Zarina Group Public Company Limited’s THONGMA Gold Saving by ZARINA Honored at the International Innovation Awards 2019 in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 December 2019 – Enterprise Asia announced the winners of the International Innovation Awards 2019 in Singapore. Thirty-five products, services and organizations are named as award winners from over 160 submissions.





“There are not conventional ‘innovations’. When we set out to identify winners of the International Innovation Awards, our goal is to present a broad spectrum of innovations that could spur greater innovation in the recipients’ respective countries and industries. Just as innovation itself is continuously self-redefining, the awards are meant to promote continuity in innovation”, said Dato’ William Ng, president of Enterprise Asia.





Among the notable recipients are Malaysia’s AIA Bhd, Taiwan’s HIWIN Technologies Corp., Singapore’s Olam International Ltd., Philippines’ Unilever, Indonesia’s PT MRT Jakarta, and United Arab Emirates’ Roads and Transport Authority and Vietnam’s Tan Hoang Minh Group.





Organized annually by Enterprise Asia, the International Innovation Awards is among the most coveted global awards for innovation and aims to recognize best innovations in the categories of Product, Service & Solution, and Organization & Culture. This year’s judging panel include Martin Daffner, founder of Innobrix, Professor Nadia Thalmann of Nanyang Technological University, Professor Natcha Thawesaengskulthai of Chulalongkorn University, Makoto Shibata of FINOLAB, The FinTech Center of Tokyo and Anna Simpson of Flux Compass.





“These are the trailblazers of our world. Beyond the obvious commercial value, these innovations are what would power the world forward, individually and collectively. I hope that more companies and organizations would realize that constant innovation is not a luxury, but necessity”, says Ng.





About Zarina Group Public Company Limited’s THONGMA Gold Saving by ZARINA

THONGMA Gold Saving by ZARINA is a kiosk of gold online platform or gold online retailer under unique concept style of Zarina Group Public Company Limited. We would like to develop gold retail stores of old concepts that have been opened for over 30 years to become modern. Therefore, the Company have invented an innovation that in concept “everyone can be own gold shop with touchable price”.





Thongma Gold Saving by ZARINA can make benefit for investor up to 6 ways as following;

1. Sell gold jewelry

2. Order to produce gold jewelry

3. Open Gold Savings Account

4. Proceed saving gold (saving cash and convert to gold weight)

5. Withdrawn a gold jewelry from gold savings account.

6. Withdrawn money from the gold Savings Account.

Thongma Gold Saving By ZARINA connects with 4 other online platforms; website, application, line app, and top- up vending machines of our partners. Thus, Thongma Gold Saving By ZARINA becomes the online platform that can generate revenue for investor anywhere and anytime.





About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia strives to create an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development reinforced by its strong pillars of: Democratizing Entrepreneurship, Institutionalizing Sustainability and Empowering Innovation.





About International Innovation Awards

The International Innovation Awards is an annual regional recognition program that recognizes outstanding innovations, and in the process, encouraging organizations to continue investing in innovations. For more information on the International Innovation Awards 2019, please visit www.innovationaward.org



