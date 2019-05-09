Zayn Malik and Zhavia Ward put their own spin on ‘A Whole New World’ for Disney’s live-action ‘Aladdin,’ and fans are calling it ‘a masterpiece’

caption Zayn Malik and Zhavia Ward released a new version of “A Whole New World.” source DisneyMusicVEVO/YouTube

Zayn Malik and Zhavia Ward teamed up to put their own spin on “A Whole New World” ahead of the release of Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” remake that’s hitting theaters on Friday, May 24.

The two singers reimagined the iconic song, which was first performed by Brad Kane and Lea Salonga for the 1992 animated movie and released as a pop single by singers Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle. The original track also earned an Academy Award for best original song in 1993 and a Grammy for song of the year in 1994.

Malik (who experienced worldwide fame as a member of British pop group One Direction) and Ward (a rising American singer) also star in the music video for their version of “A Whole New World.” In the video, they belt out the lyrics while seen in different parts of New York City, like Bethesda Terrace Arcade and The Mall, which are both located in Central Park.

Fans had an inkling that Malik would be contributing to “Aladdin” when images of the “Stand Still” singer filming in Central Park surfaced online.

Now that the news is official, fans are thrilled about the duet. Twitter users called the song “a masterpiece”

a masterpiece???? — z (@ztandstill_) May 9, 2019

you're such a master piece zayn! so proud of you . you guys really deserve it ???????? — Eryan ???? (@EarianneDydrei) May 9, 2019

I was studying and then I got a notification with this masterpiece and I was like "SCREW FINALS I HAVE TO LISTEN AND WATCH THIS" thank you babyboy???? #AWholeNewWorld — ur fav unicorn???? (@isthatmaii) May 9, 2019

THIS IS EVERYTHING. PERFECTION. MAGIC. BEAUTY. — ???????????????? ◟̽◞̽ | ᴅᴇᴀᴅ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴍᴇᴛ ɢᴀʟᴀ (@niallskissys) May 9, 2019

your voice is a whole new world ???????? — ivette???? (@ivvtomlinson) May 9, 2019

THANK YOU FOR ANOTHER MASTERPIECE ???? — ???????????????????? / ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? (@zaynsodear) May 9, 2019

I’M SO PROUD OF YOU IT’S INCREDIBLE — no te rindas (@93zaynirwin94) May 9, 2019

thanks for the song and music video. i really love it. you both sound amazing together !! ???? #AWholeNewWorld — gizem (@dyingforzain) May 9, 2019

this song in your voice was perfect, your voice fit perfectly and I'm so proud of the incredible work completed ???????? — Lolita Malik???? (@loveyouzaynzz) May 9, 2019

Watch the music video below.