The SoHo bachelor pad Zayn Malik bought after his breakup with Gigi Hadid is back on the market for $10.8 million — here’s a look inside

caption Zayn Malik is selling his SoHo penthouse. source Dallien Realty; Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Singer-songwriter Zayn Malik, a former member of the famous pop band One Direction, is off-loading his New York City penthouse less than two years after purchasing it.

According to the Observer, Malik purchased the home in March 2018, shortly after his breakup with model Gigi Hadid was announced, for $10.69 million. (The two reunited shortly after but have since broken up once again.) It’s now on the market for $10.8 million.

The 26-year-old’s bachelor pad is located in SoHo, a swanky neighborhood in Lower Manhattan. According to the property listing, the 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom penthouse boasts 3,597 square feet of interior space and an additional 932 square feet of rooftop terrace space.

Keep reading for an inside look at the multimillion-dollar home.

Singer-songwriter Zayn Malik purchased the SoHo penthouse in March 2018 for $10.69 million.

caption Former One Direction member Zayn Malik. source Andrew Kelly/Reuters

SoHo is a neighborhood located in Lower Manhattan. It’s about a 20 minute subway ride from Midtown Manhattan.

caption SoHo is known for its shopping. source Google Maps

The penthouse is located on Greene Street, a cobblestone street known for its stunning architecture and boutique stores.

caption Penthouse A at 63 Greene Street is on the market for $10.8 million. source Photos from StreetEasy listing courtesy of Dallien Realty

The building is over 140 years old — and according to the real-estate listing platform StreetEasy, it used to be a silk-manufacturing building.

caption The living room. source Photos from StreetEasy listing courtesy of Dallien Realty

Preserving its historic roots through architecture, the post-industrial style home boasts 12-foot-high vault ceilings and a custom steel staircase.

caption The dining area. source Photos from StreetEasy listing courtesy of Dallien Realty

The double-oven kitchen features modern amenities and leads into a dining area with a staircase visible in the background.

caption The penthouse’s modern kitchen. source Photos from StreetEasy listing courtesy of Dallien Realty

The home is certainly spacious, particularly for Manhattan real estate — it offers 3,597 square feet of interior space and an additional 932 square feet of exterior space.

caption A large walk-in closet. source Photos from StreetEasy listing courtesy of Dallien Realty

There are four bedrooms …

caption One of the penthouse’s four bedrooms. source Photos from StreetEasy listing courtesy of Dallien Realty

… and four bathrooms.

caption One of the penthouse’s four bathrooms. source Photos from StreetEasy listing courtesy of Dallien Realty

The home’s exterior space is a private rooftop terrace, which can be accessed from inside the home.

caption 932 square feet of exterior private roof terrace space. source Photos from StreetEasy listing courtesy of Dallien Realty

