Zendaya looked like a Disney princess at the Met Gala in a Cinderella-esque blue ball gown that changed color

Zendaya had a literal Cinderella moment on the red carpet.

Stylist Law Roach acted as her fairy godmother and made her dress change color.

The dress was a nod to her Disney roots, according to Roach.

If camp is all about taking fantasies and fairy tales and making them even bigger, that’s exactly what Zendaya did Monday night at the Met Gala.

The actress brought Disney princess dreams to life in a ballgown that directly mirrored the iconic fairy tale movie “Cinderella,” down to the blonde updo and headband. But she and stylist Law Roach had even more fun with the concept: Roach, dressed as a high fashion fairy godmother, waved a magic wand around Zendaya and made her dress, a muted grey-blue to start, light up (literally) in electric blue.

Like many of the Gala’s guests, Zendaya and Roach took the opportunity to make the outfit into a full performance, with Roach gesticulating emphatically as he bippity-boppity-boo’d Zendaya’s dress to life.

caption Zendaya channeled Cinderella. source Dia Dipasupil /Staff/Getty Images

What’s more? She walked away and left her slipper behind on the steps, just like the movie.

Roach later acknowledged how over-the-top the gesture was and wondered how the pair would top it next year.

“Next year we’re going to have to [either] chill out or come down from a helicopter like Diana Ross at the Superbowl,” Roach told Vogue. “When this goes off like it’s supposed to what else can you do?”

The Tommy Hilfiger dress contains luminescent electrical work, glowing and lightening up the dress’ subtle coloring. From the puffy sleeves to the tiny carriage-shaped purse, the outfit is a very literal and very fun fashion interpretation of the 1950 Disney princess movie.

It’s also a sweet nod to Zendaya’s career, Roach told Vogue. She started out as a literal Disney princess, staring in the show “Shake it Up” and now her career is blossoming even further as she takes on serious roles in Hollywood.

The Met Gala’s theme this year, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” is all about exaggeration and the enactment of fantasies. Making magic on the pink carpet with a direct Disney callout? Now that’s camp.

