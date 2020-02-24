Zendaya explains how she ‘gracefully’ transitioned from being a Disney child star: ‘I had a very good sense of self’

caption Zendaya stars in HBO’s “Euphoria.” source Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Fendi

Zendaya opened up about how she emerged from Disney Channel stardom during her interview for Vogue Australia’s March 2020 cover story.

When asked about how she ascended “so gracefully” into the next phase of her career, unlike many Disney stars who “go off the rails,” the 23-year-old actress pointed to how difficult it is to grow up in the spotlight.

Spending life in front of cameras can take a toll on anyone, especially a child. Zendaya, however, has managed to emerge from her early stardom as Rocky Blue on Disney Channel’s “Shake It Up” stronger than ever.

During her interview for Vogue Australia’s March 2020 cover story, published on Saturday, the 23-year-old, who got her start at 14, was asked how she managed to ascend into adult stardom “so gracefully” in comparison to her Disney Channel peers that would “go off the rails.”

Zendaya responded, “The first thing I will say is it’s important not to judge any other person’s career or trajectory, because when you’re a young actor you are growing up in front of the world. Sometimes that’s not easy. Everybody has their own path.”

Although the actress didn’t mention any of her fellow Disney alumni by name, she starred in a similar era as several child stars who were caught in public scandals as they navigated adolescence in the spotlight.

Miley Cyrus, who starred on Disney Channel’s “Hannah Montana,” broke away from her Disney image by openly singing and joking about drugs and sex, which led her to be kicked off several projects. Demi Lovato, who starred in Disney Channel’s “Camp Rock,” has been to rehab for drug abuse and accidentally overdosed in 2018.

Even Zendaya’s “Shake It Off” costar Bella Thorne has garnered a reputation for being a wild child since leaving the series. Zendaya, however, has managed to steer clear of major controversy as she’s moved on from her Disney roles.

“I think for me I had a very clear vision of what I wanted to do. I had a very good sense of self and I think I also took a lot of lessons just from being in the industry for so long,” she said.

The Oakland native said she’s done her best to maintain a low-key life and “not be too full of yourself.” Despite her popularity – and more than 65 million Instagram followers – Zendaya noted that she hasn’t felt the need to broadcast her entire life on social media, unlike many other celebrities her age.

She said, “I’d rather just walk the walk [laughs], which I think is why I haven’t been as much on social media. I’m just letting the work do what the work does.”

And while she gradually began to take on roles outside of the Disney Channel realm in films such as “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in 2017 and “The Greatest Showman” in 2018, she continued to appear on Disney Channel’s “K.C. Undercover” until 2018. After taking on a wide variety of roles, she admitted that her career path hasn’t always been straightforward.

“When I wasn’t in the position where I could say no to things, I would say yes and then, unfortunately, if it didn’t feel good all the way through my body and my being, it would always come back to haunt me,” Zendaya said.

As soon as she learned about the concept behind HBO’s “Euphoria,” a high school drama tackling serious topics like sex, drugs, and addiction, Zendaya said she knew she was prepared to fully step into the edgy, grown-up role written by Sam Levinson.

“My whole everything was like: ‘I have to do this.’ I couldn’t explain it. I had no fear: it felt right. When it clicks and when it feels right, it’s right. [It’s about] trusting those instincts,” she explained.

Zendaya’s performance as Rue earned her the People’s Choice Award for best drama television star of the year and the Satellite Award for best actress in a television series drama in 2019. The series has been renewed for a second season.

And although her intuition served her well, the actress admitted that she was petrified to take on the new role.

“It’s a totally different thing than being the star of ‘K.C. Undercover,'” she told Vogue in 2019, referring to her last Disney project, which wrapped in 2018. “That first day on set, I was honest-to-God terrified.”

She told The New York Times that moving immediately from a Disney show to a serious drama was “a scary jump, but I think it was time for me to do this.” Zendaya also revealed that she was keenly aware of what the public may think about seeing a recent Disney star on-screen popping pills and struggling with depression.

“I was really nervous because I wanted to do well. It’s like going from nothing to everything – there were no steps in between. That’s why people think it’s such a stretch for me to play this character,” she said.

The actress added, “There’s a lot of people who probably think I can’t do it because they don’t truly understand my personality. And I get it: I’m a Disney kid. There’s a lot to prove.”