Zendaya graciously set a fan straight after she thought the ‘Euphoria’ actress appeared on ’13 Reasons Why’

- “Euphoria” star Zendaya graciously corrected an excited fan who thought she was on Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why.”
- “My son ain’t gonna believe this,” the fan said as she posed next to the smiling “Spider Man” actress.
- “It’s your girl from the show, ’13 Reasons [Why],'” the fan continued, leading Zendaya to gently correct her.
- “Oh, I’m not on that show. I’m on ‘Euphoria,’ darling,” the actress explained.
- The embarrassed fan quickly covered her tracks, saying, “You’re not on that show? Oh, I said the wrong show.”
- Luckily, Zendaya and the fan were able to laugh about the mistake, and the fan apologized to the actress for mistaking her for a different actress.
Watch a mom meet @Zendaya and think she’s from #13ReasonsWhy????:
“Oh— I’m not on that show. I’m on Euphoria darling” pic.twitter.com/Lt6PPM8rU3
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 30, 2019