Zendaya wore a ‘Spider-Man’-themed dress with daring cutouts and no back on the red carpet

- Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
- Zendaya channeled her inner “Spider-Man” for the London premiere of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” on Wednesday.
- The actress wore a backless cutout dress by Armani Privé that was covered in red and black sequins.
- She completed the look with black heels by Christian Louboutin.
Zendaya’s Cinderella-themed look for the 2019 Met Gala proved that she isn’t afraid of having fun with fashion, and she continued the trend for the premiere of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” on Wednesday.
Zendaya stepped on the red carpet in a dress that channeled “Spider-Man” in a subtle yet daring way.
- Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
The actress wore an Armani Privé gown with red sequins on the top and black sequins covering the skirt. The backless dress also featured a cutout design at the sides, while a pair of black Christian Louboutin heels completed the black-and-red ensemble.
Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, commented on Instagram that “[if] she was Spider-Man this would be her suit.”
- Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
She was also sporting her new deep-red hair color that she debuted during the movie’s press tour in London on June 18. Many fans thought the look was a nod to Peter Parker’s original love interest from the earlier films and comics, Mary Jane Watson.
- Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
The movie is generating positive buzz so far, with INSIDER’s Kirsten Acuna calling it “the perfect follow-up to ‘Avengers: Endgame.'”