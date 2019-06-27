Zendaya wore a ‘Spider-Man’-themed dress with daring cutouts and no back on the red carpet

Daniel Boan
Zendaya channeled her inner-“Spider-Man” for her latest red carpet appearance.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Zendaya’s Cinderella-themed look for the 2019 Met Gala proved that she isn’t afraid of having fun with fashion, and she continued the trend for the premiere of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” on Wednesday.

Zendaya stepped on the red carpet in a dress that channeled “Spider-Man” in a subtle yet daring way.

Zendaya wore a dress by Armani Privé.
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

The actress wore an Armani Privé gown with red sequins on the top and black sequins covering the skirt. The backless dress also featured a cutout design at the sides, while a pair of black Christian Louboutin heels completed the black-and-red ensemble.

Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, commented on Instagram that “[if] she was Spider-Man this would be her suit.”

Zendaya attends the London premiere of “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

She was also sporting her new deep-red hair color that she debuted during the movie’s press tour in London on June 18. Many fans thought the look was a nod to Peter Parker’s original love interest from the earlier films and comics, Mary Jane Watson.

Read more: Zendaya is rocking red hair and fans think it has something to do with her ‘Spider-Man’ character

Zendaya attends the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” London photo call.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The movie is generating positive buzz so far, with INSIDER’s Kirsten Acuna calling it “the perfect follow-up to ‘Avengers: Endgame.'”