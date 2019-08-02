Zendaya paired shorts and a plaid shirt with sky-high heels for an edgy red-carpet look

Before winning a surfboard at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, Zendaya rocked the red carpet in a unique ensemble that was both casual and stylish.

The actor donned a two-piece set from French designer Jacquemus for the event. Her yellow top was oversized and had a plaid print, while her green shorts featured extra-large pockets. To complete her look, Zendaya opted for tall, white heels, swirled-hoop earrings, and a dainty necklace.

She later took home the choice summer actress award for her role in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

According to Zendaya Style Resource, an Instagram account dedicated to the actor’s fashion, Zendya’s ensemble is estimated to be worth a total of $2,390.

Her yellow Jacquemus top previously retailed for $600, while the brand’s “mini shorts” once cost $960. Both items appear to be sold out at the time of this post.

Zendaya’s white pumps from Le Silla are still available, costing $579 as are her $38 hoop earrings from Baublebar. Zendaya Style Resource also noted that the actress wore a 14-karat gold necklace from Mateo, which currently retails for $225.

In recent months, Zendaya has turned heads with her fashion choices multiple times

On July 2, the actor attended Women’s Fashion Week in Paris, France, while wearing a tuxedo-style crop top and bubbled pants. She also donned an $845 pair of heels for the occasion.

In June, Zendaya stepped out at the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” premiere wearing her own version of the superhero’s iconic suit.

Her red-and-black gown was designed by Armani Privé, and featured sparkling details from top to bottom. She paired the backless design with Christian Louboutin heels.

Representatives for Zendaya did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.