Zendaya wore a dress with daring cutouts, giant pockets, and a split sleeve on the red carpet

- Zendaya attended the AAA Art Awards in New York City on Thursday.
- She walked the red carpet in a $1,035 Christopher Esber dress with daring cutouts, giant pockets, and a split sleeve.
- She also donned Vhernier jewelry and $695 Christian Louboutin pumps.
Zendaya is consistently one of the best-dressed stars on the red carpet.
She showed off her style once again at the AAA Art Awards in New York City on Thursday. She waked the red carpet in a Christopher Esber dress with daring cutouts across the waist and giant pockets on its skirt.
The top of her dress – which was attached to its skirt with criss-cross strings – had two long sleeves, one of which was split open.
To complete her look, the “Euphoria” actress wore Vhernier jewelry and $695 Christian Louboutin pumps. Her dress is sold out at the time of writing, though a green version previously retailed for $1,035.
Zendaya often makes bold fashion statements on the red carpet. At the Critics’ Choice Awards on January 12, Zendaya donned a neon-pink ensemble designed by Tom Ford. It included a floor-length skirt and metallic breast plate, which had an open back.
She also attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards in November 2019 wearing a standout look. She donned a cropped suit jacket with a matching white skirt designed by Mônot.
Representatives for Zendaya did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
