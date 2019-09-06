Zendaya wore head-to-toe velvet in a maroon pantsuit with a long polka-dot scarf

caption Zendaya at The Daily Front Row’s 7th annual Fashion Media Awards on Thursday. source Splash News

Zendaya attended The Daily Front Row’s 7th annual Fashion Media Awards in New York City on Thursday.

For the event, she wore head-to-toe velvet in the form of a maroon pantsuit and matching hat.

She completed the look with a polka-dot shirt, hoop earrings, and a long scarf that extended past her waist.

On Wednesday, Zendaya rocked a similar look while at a Lancôme event, wearing a polka-dot dress, knee-high boots, and a long scarf.

Zendaya showed off her fall style while attending a fashion event in New York City this week.

The “Euphoria” actress attended The Daily Front Row’s 7th annual Fashion Media Awards on Thursday in head-to-toe velvet. She wore a maroon pantsuit with trousers that extended to the floor, as well as a matching newsboy cap.

Zendaya also added a polka-dot print to her monochrome look by wearing a maroon-and-white shirt underneath her jacket, and a long scarf tied into a bow around her neck.

caption Zendaya. source Splash News

It wasn’t the first polka-dot getup Zendaya wore this week.

On Wednesday, the actor attended a Lancôme event held at Macy’s Herald Square in New York City wearing a long-sleeved polka-dot dress.

Like the outfit she wore on Thursday, the black ensemble was completed with hoop earrings and a long scarf that extended past her waist. She also wore over-the-knee boots that enhanced her monochrome style.

According to Zendaya Style Resource, an Instagram account that tracks the actor’s fashion, both outfits were designed by Tommy Hilfiger for the Tommy X Zendaya Fall 2019 collection.