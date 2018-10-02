22 of Zendaya’s best red carpet looks

caption Zendaya has plenty of stunning red carpet looks. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Michael Loccisano/Lisa Maree Williams/GettyImages

Though just 22 years old, actress and singer Zendaya has already become one of young Hollywood’s most well-known stars since she started on Disney Channel. Not only is she an accomplished activist and actress, but she’s also involved in the beauty and fashion industries.

If her red carpet outfits have told us anything over the years, it’s that she isn’t afraid to be herself and put her best foot forward when it comes to her fashion game.

She rocked jewels tones and a dramatic new hairstyle for the 2015 Grammy Awards.

caption The look was perfect. source Jason Merritt /GettyImages

In a dramatic style transformation, Zendaya awed on the Grammys red carpet when she rocked a choppy pixie cut in a stark departure from her usually long hair. The jewel tones in her striped one-shoulder dress perfectly complimented her dark bronze lipstick and caramel platform heels.

Old Hollywood glamour took over at the Academy Awards that same year.

caption The shiny dress made the look. source Frazer Harrison/GettyImages

Zendaya brought old Hollywood glam to her to the 2015 Oscars with her champagne-hued silk gown that was perfectly accessorized with drop pearl earrings and draped off-the-shoulder sleeves.

And she brought back the same vibe for the Miss America Competition in September 2015.

caption The silver dress was stunning. source Michael Loccisano /GettyImages

A similar style made an appearance when Zendaya attended the Miss America Competition in September 2015. Her silver gown had a glittery finish and her hair was styled in retro glam waves with statement diamond jewelry to accessorize the minimal yet elegant look.

She channeled the time period of “The Hateful Eight” in her blue lace dress.

caption It was a new look for her. source Jason Merritt /GettyImages

In a clever (and chic) move, Zendaya paid homage to the time period of “The Hateful Eight” by wearing a lace dress in a stunning cornflower blue gown, which was accented by black ribbon details and matching pointed-toe heels to modernize the style.

The singer and actress went for a simple wine-hued gown for the 73rd Annual Golden Globes.

caption The deep red color perfectly matched her shiny earrings. source Randy Shropshire/GettyImages

Zendaya’s look was simple in pattern but elegant in color and silhouette when she attended the 73rd Annual Golden Globes. She chose a vivid wine-hued gown with a tiered body and deep v-neck, accented with an embossed floral pattern and accessorized with a simple black clutch purse and beaded earrings.

Then she went full-on menswear for the Grammy Awards in February 2016.

caption She rocked menswear. source Jason Merritt/GettyImages

If anyone can make the switch from full-on feminine to structured menswear, it’s Zendaya. She attended the 58th Grammy Awards in February of 2016 wearing a classically styled black pantsuit and black peep toe heels, but the true standout feature was her new hair style, a dirty blonde mullet proved a stark contrast from the relaxed deep brown waves she rocked at the Golden Globes just a month prior.

For the premiere of HBO’s “Confirmation” in March of 2016, Zendaya incorporated a a pop of rainbow into her red carpet look.

caption The slicked back hair completed the look. source Jason Kempin/GettyImages

It can be tricky to work a multicolored look, but Zendaya schooled pretty much everyone on how to pull it off at the premiere of HBO’s “Confirmation.” She once again rocked a co-ord set that interpreted the rainbow in a totally mod way.

Her crop top featured a tile pattern with a rainbow color scheme while her cream pencil skirt balanced the busy pattern by presenting it in a more subtle way on the underside of the skirt ruffle. She played off the color wheel and tied everything together by matching her pastel pink shoes to one of the colors on the top pattern.

She went for a surprising fabric for her edgy iHeart Radio Music Awards look.

caption She mastered the pantsuit. source Frazer Harrison/GettyImages

For her appearance at the 2016 iHeart Radio Music Awards, she went for a surprising fabric for her pantsuit: crushed velvet in a striking blood red shade. And If the texture wasn’t wasn’t rebellious enough, she paired the suit with black leather boots and a charcoal grey leather crop top as well as a blunt bob to add a little extra edge.

Her 2016 Met Gala was an understated interpretation of the Manus x Machina theme.

caption Her hair gave off serious ’60s vibes. source Larry Busacca/GettyImages

For the 2016 Met Gala, Zendaya chose to go for a more subtle look for the technologically inspired theme, Manus x Machina. Her one-shoulder caramel gown was detailed with rhinestones and she styled her hair in a ’60s bowl cut, tying everything together with a nude lip and smokey eye.

Her on-trend yet timeless look was a standout at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards.

caption She once again rocked a co-ord. source David Becker/GettyImages

If Zendaya’s known for anything in the fashion world, it’s for her ability to pull off just about any trend or style, and she proved it (yet again) at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards. Her peach co-ord set was on trend with the pencil maxi skirt, simple bralette and straightened hair, but the color choice combined with the silhouette gave it a timeless feel as well.

She mixed florals with minimalism at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in November 2016.

caption The navy contrasted the white. source Dimitrios Kambouris/GettyImages

For a prestigious fashion-centric event like the CFDA Awards, it’s important for any attendee to put their best stylistic foot forward, and Zendaya did just that when her dress combined classic florals with minimalism. Her navy blue gown contrasted the bright white floral appliques while the silhouette gave the look a sleek edge with waist cutouts and an off-the-shoulder straight neckline.

Zendaya reinterpreted animal print for the 2017 Met Gala.

caption The dress had an elaborate pattern. source Dia Dipasupil/GettyImages

Zendaya’s third appearance at the Costume Institute’s Met Gala may have been her most dramatic presentation yet. For her interpretation of Rei Kawakubo’s “The Art of the In-Between” theme, Zendaya chose a vividly colored off-the-shoulder gown that sported artistically designed parrots on a yellow and red background.

A seasonal-friendly dress was the look of choice at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in spring 2017.

caption The dress had some pretty details. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/GettyImages

Zendaya’s appearance at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards in April included a seasonally-appropriate moss green gown with a floral pattern detail made out of peach pearls. The deep v-neck and bell sleeves put a contemporary spin on the Earthy style while her pinned-back waves were an elegant pairing.

She ensured all eyes were on her at the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” premiere in head-to-toe pink.

caption It was quite the look. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/GettyImages

Last year proved to be one of Zendaya’s busiest years yet as she celebrated the first of two major movie premieres for her role as Michelle in the latest installment of the Marvel franchise. She ensured all eyes were on her at the premiere when she appeared in head-to-toe hot pink, with her flowing gown accentuated with Barbie pink pumps.

The Variety Power of Young Hollywood party showed Zendaya’s power moves with red carpet fashion.

caption She knows how to rock sequins. source Frazer Harrison/GettyImages

If you ever wanted to know what it looks like to pull a power move with red carpet fashion, just look at Zendaya’s look for the Variety Power of Young Hollywood party from August of last year. She wore a retro-esque jacket and cropped pants combination that was not only pink-to-red ombré, but it was completely decked out in rhinestones.

She kept up her blouse-and-pants trend with a relaxed twist for the Teen Choice Awards a few days later.

caption It was comfortable​ and chic. source Frazer Harrison/GettyImages

Just days after the Power of Young Hollywood party, she kept up her pants streak at the Teen Choice Awards, opting for an elevated version of pinstripe pajamas, which her fans completely fawned over. Not only were the button up shirt and pants coordinating patterns, but they were both adorned with sequins and dressed up with yellow heels, which proves you absolutely can wear pajamas to formal events.

Zendaya proved her fashion know-how when she attended the InStyle Awards to receive a prestigious honor.

caption The dress had all the right colors. source Neilson Barnard/GettyImages

In October of last year, Zendaya attended the third annual InStyle Awards where she received the Style Star Award and delivered a moving speech on confidence and self-acceptance.

Her ceremony gown proved she earned her accolades: she opted for a couture Schiaparelli ombré dress with a high jewel neckline and tiered layers. She also rocked an afro and styled the look with red platform heels and gold statement earrings.

She channeled Hugh Jackman’s ringmaster costume for the world premiere of “The Greatest Showman” in early December of last year.

caption She mastered color-blocking. source Michael Loccisano/GettyImages

Soon to follow after her debut in “Spider-man: Homecoming” came the premiere of “The Greatest Showman,” where Zendaya played acrobat Anne Wheeler. She arrived at the world premiere in a tiered tulle gown with black and red color blocking, which looked like a couture twist on Hugh Jackman’s ringmaster costume that was a major part of the film.

She then spread her wings for the Australian premiere just two weeks later.

caption She pulled it off effortlessly. source Lisa Maree Williams /GettyImage

Zendaya may have gone in on her look for “The Greatest Showman” world premiere, but she took things to a whole other level at the Australian premiere just two weeks later. The actress arrived at the carpet wearing a literal butterfly dress (no, not a butterfly pattern, a literal butterfly-shaped dress) that perfectly matched the whimsicality of her character Anne Wheeler.

At this year’s Oscars, she stepped out in a dark plum, Grecian style dress.

caption The bun finished off the look. source Neilson Barnard /GettyImages

The Academy Awards red carpet is one of the most major fashion moments of the year, and March’s ceremony brought one of Zendaya’s best looks: a dark plum Giambattista Valli gown, which featured a Grecian style silhouette with gorgeous draping and a one-shoulder neckline.

Zendaya channeled Joan of Arc for this year’s Met Gala.

caption She fit the theme perfectly. source Neilson Barnard/GettyImages

This year’s Met Gala asked guests to interpret the influence of the Catholic Church on the fashion world, and Zendaya went all out for her appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Her ensemble included a blunt-cut, auburn bob with dramatic bangs accompanied by her completely head-to-toe silver dress reminiscent of Joan of Arc.

She color-blocked​ at the GQ Men of the Year Awards last month in London.

caption She made purple and yellow work together. source Stuart C. Wilson/GettyImages

Most recently, Zendaya made an appearance at last month’s GQ Men of the Year awards in London, England. She stunned in a color-blocked gown with vibrant purple and yellow as the two main features, with a subtle black ribbon train to enhance the vivid coloring in addition to a slicked-back hairstyle and smoky eye to match.

