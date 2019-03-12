Anti-establishment financial site Zero Hedge says Facebook banned its content

source YouTube / 20th Century Fox

Libertarian financial commentary site Zero Hedge says its posts have been banned from Facebook for contravening “community standards.”

Zero Hedge users said they were unable to post articles from the website to Facebook, which prompted claims of censorship.

The anti-establishment Zero Hedge posts articles under the moniker Tyler Durden, a nod to the anarchic 1999 film “Fight Club.”

Users of the libertarian financial blog Zero Hedge say they were unable to post the site’s links on Facebook, prompting Zero Hedge to claim Facebook is censoring its content.

Late Monday evening, a Zero Hedge reader posted an image of a Facebook popup message, which said one particular article “couldn’t be shared, because this link goes against our Community Standards.”

Facebook has blocked all @zerohedge links, throwing up the following message: pic.twitter.com/iuc3UxWgE1 — Ollie Richardson (@O_Rich_) March 11, 2019

“We were especially surprised by this action as neither prior to this seemingly arbitrary act of censorship, nor since, were we contacted by Facebook with an explanation of what ‘community standard’ had been violated or what particular filter or article had triggered the blanket rejection of all Zero Hedge content,” the founder “Tyler Durden” wrote on the Zero Hedge site.

The Durden pseudonym used on the site is a nod to Brad Pitt’s character in the anarchic 1999 film “Fight Club,” which was based on the 1996 Chuck Palahniuk novel of the same name.

Facebook has not yet replied to a request for comment from Business Insider on the issue, but the social-media giant has been cracking down on fake news under pressure from governments and regulators. Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren called out Facebook for banning an ad that called for big tech companies to be broken up. The post was later reinstated.

Zero Hedge is a favorite of City and Wall Street traders, known for its anti-establishment and bearish slant on financial topics. Zero Hedge authors have railed against a variety of issues, most famously their takedown of Goldman Sach’s high-frequency trading platforms, which were later addressed by US regulators.

The founder of the site was outed in 2009 as Bulgarian immigrant Dan Ivandjiiski, a man whom New York Magazine alleged has with a penchant for conspiracy theories and was banned from working in the brokerage business for insider trading.

You can read more about the backstory of its founders in this Bloomberg article.