A missing 9-year-old Chinese girl, whose disappearance gripped the country, was found dead after a week of searching

caption A photo shared by Xiangshan police of Zhang Zixin. source Xiangshan police

A 9-year-old girl has been found dead after a week of desperate searching in China.

The disappearance of Zhang Zixin sparked theories of trafficking and cults as the case gripped China.

Zhang disappeared while she was staying with her grandparents, and was last seen with a couple who had been renting rooms in the house where she lived.

Zhang’s father said the couple rented rooms from Zhang’s grandparents, who Zhang lived with, and that they had managed to trick her grandparents into taking Zhang on a trip with them.

The couple were found dead on July 8, with police saying they died by suicide.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

A 9-year-old girl whose disappearance gripped China was found dead in the East China Sea after a week of desperate searching.

Zhang Zixin was last seen on July 7, police in Xiangshan County said, and a huge police search involved speed boats and sonar equipment before police announced on Sunday that they had discovered her body.

Police said that Zhang was last seen with a couple who had been renting rooms in the house where Zhang lived with her grandparents.

The couple’s bodies were found on July 8, and police said that the couple had likely died by suicide by drowning close to where Zhang’s body was found, the South China Morning Post reported.

Police said that Zhang’s body showed no signs of violence, but that her death could not be considered an accident.

Police described Zhang as having long, braided hair and red-rimmed glasses, and said she was wearing a white dress on the day she disappeared.

caption A map showing the location of the East China Sea. source Google Maps/Business Insider

Theories about sex trafficking and cults had circulated in China, but police rejected the rumors, the SCMP reported.

Zhang’s father, Zhang Jun, told the Dushi Kuaibao newspaper that his parents, Zhang’s grandparents, had been tricked by the couple into letting them take the child away with them, CNN reported. He was working in a different city while Zhang lived with her grandparents.

It is common in China for children to live with their grandparents as their parents work in other, typically more industrial, parts of the country.

He said that the couple, named by police as Liang and Xi, had previously told him that they wanted her to be the flower girl at their wedding, and that they took her on July 4 even though he said no.

caption A photo shared by Xiangshan police of Zhang with the couple. source Xiangshan County police

He said that they kept in touch via Chinese social media platform WeChat for three days, but that they last spoke on July 7.

Zhang’s family then reported her missing on July 8.

According to the Straits Times, the search team comprised 500 police, as well as local fishermen and volunteers. Media outlets ran live-streams of the search operation.

According to the Straits Times, Zhang’s father wrote on Chinese social media website Weibo: “While we are not fated to be father and daughter in this life, I hope she will still be my daughter in the next life, so I can take care of her.”