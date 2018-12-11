Forget realtors — more Americans are selling their homes online to real-estate companies like Zillow, who make an offer in 2 days and can close in a week

caption You can sell your home from your couch. source Shutterstock

Zillow is part of a growing group of real-estate companies in the United States that buy homes directly from homeowners.

Through Zillow’s service, which will be available in eight US markets by the end of 2019, homeowners receive a preliminary offer within two days and close the sale in as little as seven days from signing.

But these companies charge a higher fee than a real estate agent, typically ranging from 6% to 13% of the purchase price.

One research analyst told the LA Times that by 2021, i-buyers could account for 10% of the existing home sale market.

Everything is easier online – even selling your house.

More Americans are turning to online real-estate companies like San Francisco-based startup Opendoor and Zillow to quickly sell their homes; no open houses, considering multiple bids, or waiting on a buyer to work out financing, the Los Angeles Times’ Andrew Khouri reports.

Zillow Offers is already available in four US markets – Phoenix, Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Denver – and will soon be launching in Riverside, California, Zillow announced on Tuesday.

The service radically simplifies the selling process for homeowners: They enter their address online, answer questions about the home, send in photos, and wait for Zillow to consult a local real estate agent and come up with a home value estimate. It takes only about two business days, Khouri wrote.

Then Zillow sets up an in-person walkthrough before handing over a confirmed offer. If the homeowner accepts the offer, they choose a closing date between seven and 90 days from signing. Real estate agents are still a part of the process, but they’re handled and paid by Zillow, not the homeowner.