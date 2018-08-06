Zillow craters 19% after revenue guidance misses expectations

Akin Oyedele, Business Insider US
Markets Insider

  • Zillow shares fell by as much as 19% in after-hours trading after the company’s third-quarter revenue guidance missed analysts’ expectations.
  • The online real estate database said it sees Q3 revenue coming in between $337 million and $347 million. Analysts had estimated $408.4 million according to Bloomberg.
  • Second-quarter revenue also missed forecasts, at $325.2 million ($325.5 million expected).
  • Zillow also announced that it acquired Mortgage Lenders of America to bolster its home-flipping business.
  • The company halted its stock after the market close on Monday, pending the news.
  • Shares had jumped 45% this year through the market close.