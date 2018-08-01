At least 1 person has died in Zimbabwe after opposition protesters claim the elections were rigged

caption Soldiers open fire at supporters of Zimbabwe’s main opposition party in Harare on Wednesday. source Mike Hutchings/Reuters

Protests in Harare, Zimbabwe, descended into chaos on Wednesday after supporters of the main opposition party accused the ruling party of trying to rig the country’s elections.

Soldiers had to step in as protesters clashed with police.

At least one person has died, multiple media reports say.

At least one person in Zimbabwe’s capital has died in clashes between police and protesters after the main opposition leader accused the ruling party of trying to rig the country’s election, multiple media reports say.

Clashes in Harare descended into chaos on Wednesday after supporters of the Movement for Democratic Change – Tsvangirai (MDC-T) party burned tires and blocked streets.

source Philimon Bulawayo/Reuters

Soldiers shot dead one person near a bus rank as they stepped in to disperse the protests on Wednesday, Reuters reported. The victim’s identity is not yet clear.

Photos posted on social media also showed people running away from tear gas and water cannon shots, followed by multiple trucks driving across town.

Driving back through town. Bricks and barriers blocking roads. Crowds roaming around; helicopter up; heavily armoured vehicles sweeping through the city. pic.twitter.com/4FsRV1wv7d — Piers Scholfield (@inglesi) August 1, 2018

Joseph Cotterill, the Southern Africa correspondent for the Financial Times, described seeing armored cars heading toward the headquarters of ruling party Zanu-PF, and masked soldiers beating people, and hearing screams and cracks of gunfire on the street.

Piers Scholfield, also described seeing soldiers on foot smashing a journalist’s camera.

I saw one soldier in a blue and red ski-mask scream “I’ll show you free and fair” as his squad beat women, bystanders, anyone, up the road. One pointed his AK-47 right at me. — Joseph Cotterill (@jsphctrl) August 1, 2018

Wednesday’s riots comes after millions of Zimbabweans voted for a new president and parliament on Monday, in what was the nation’s first election in its 38-year history without Robert Mugabe as a contender.

Official results declared the ruling Zanu-PF party the winner in the parliamentary elections, while results of the presidential election have yet to come.

The presidential winner is not clear at this moment, although both leaders of Zanu-PF and MDC-T – incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa and former pastor Nelson Chamisa, respectively – have claimed victory already.

Earlier on Wednesday Chamisa tweeted that his party had won the country’s popular vote, and accused the country’s electoral commission of delaying its announcement of the presidential election results in order to “buy time and reverse the people’s presidential election victory.”

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa urged Zimbabweans to “demonstrate patience and maturity, and act in a way that puts our people and their safety first.”

The election campaign itself has been full of dramatic moments, including an explosion at an Mnangagwa campaign rally in June, which he said was an attempt by Mugabe loyalists to kill him.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.