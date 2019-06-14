This under-$100 bed frame is one of my best Amazon purchases to date — it’s sturdy, has tons of storage space, and took 20 minutes to set up

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

I thought I loved the Zinus bed frame I bought when I first moved into my apartment but it turns out there’s an even more affordable and higher-rated bed frame from the brand that’s equally easy to set up.

All sizes of the Zinus Shawn 14-Inch SmartBase Bed Frame cost under $100. The total set-up process is six steps, doesn’t require additional tools, and takes less than 15 minutes to complete.

Despite this easy set-up process and its simple design, the frame is strong and not creaky at all. It also provides enough space underneath for storage.

Earlier this year, I took a deep breath and decided it was finally time to upgrade to a larger mattress (specifically this new Tuft & Needle one). I didn’t mind that I would have more space to sleep and splay out on. Mostly, I dreaded the replacement process – rearranging the entire contents of my room to make space, chasing dust bunnies and vacuuming, and setting up the new mattress and frame.

I emerged that day disgustingly sweaty with some lower back pain, but overall the whole ordeal wasn’t as terrible as I originally expected. Thanks to an efficient and powerful Dyson vacuum and an easy-to-set-up bed frame called the Zinus Shawn, I was able to transform my room in a few hours.

Finding the right bed frame

Knowing myself and my disgust for spending more than 15 minutes on furniture set-up, I deferred to Zinus, a brand that makes inexpensive, sturdy, and simple furniture. I loved the first bed frame I got from Zinus, which was incredibly easy to put together and held up well during its two years of use. Why risk being disappointed by another brand?

I bought another Zinus frame.

This time, the Zinus Shawn 14-Inch SmartBase Bed Frame caught my eye. It has a 4.5-star Amazon rating from more than 26,000 reviews and it fit my criteria: minimal set-up required, enough clearance underneath to store my boxes and suitcases, and affordable. Starting at $61.85 for the twin size and going up to $95.75 for the California king size, it’s even cheaper than the first frame I bought.

Unpacking and setting up the Zinus Shawn bed frame

The frame arrives in a slim box and comprises two sections. In total, there are less than 20 pieces to the whole frame, including these two sections. The one-sided instruction sheet contains clear and simple illustrations to show you the set-up process from start to finish. You won’t need any tools other than the included components and your hands.

Flip the two pieces upside down, then connect the support bars on each end of the frame to force the legs vertical.

The two pieces connect via these screw components above.

Attach the non-slip tape on the center of the frame, and you’re done!

As you can see, the set-up process couldn’t be easier. I dusted my hands off and thought, “Really? That was it?”

Sleeping on the Zinus Shawn bed frame

I’ve been sleeping on this frame for 2.5 months with zero problems or complaints. It’s surprisingly sturdy given its simple design and set-up process, supporting a 66-pound mattress plus two people with no squeaking or any indication that it’s struggling. The steel frame is clearly very strong, but what’s most impressive is that Zinus was able to combine strength with a hassle-free, noise-free design.

The total height of the frame is 14 inches and it ultimately offers 13 inches of clearance, making it tall enough to store your large suitcases, clothing storage bins, and anything else you want to stash out of the way. Living in a small apartment with a job that sends me home with products to test every day, I’ve never appreciated hidden opportunities for increased space so much.

The bottom line

When I tried my first Zinus frame two years ago, I was smitten. I didn’t think I could appreciate the ease of set-up, strength, and affordability of a bed frame more until the Zinus Shawn frame came into my life. If you’re looking for a sturdy new frame that you don’t have to spend a lot of time or money on, I can’t recommend the Zinus Shawn frame enough.