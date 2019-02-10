Zion Williamson made his most athletic play yet with a blocked shot that will blow your mind

source ESPN

The Duke Blue Devils defeated the Virginia Cavaliers, 81-71, in a matchup of top-3 teams.

The highlight of the game came from Zion Williamson, who showed off his incredible leaping ability with a blocked shot that has to be seen to be believed.

Williamson was on the other side of the court when De’Andre Hunter received the pass and began to attempt a 3-point shot in the corner.

The Duke freshman sensation jumped from about 10 feet away from Hunter and managed to block the shot well after it was released.

The play was amazing live, but it was the replay that revealed just how athletic the feat truly was.

Here is the play as it was shown live, via ESPN:

Here is the replay:

