CBS hired a special cameraman to work the ‘Zion Cam’ and record every move the Duke star makes in his NCAA tournament run

caption Zion Williamson has been the biggest story in college basketball all season. source Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Expectations are high for the Duke Blue Devils in March Madness.

Throughout the college basketball season, Duke has been the most dominant team in the country, led by standout superstar Zion Williamson.

CBS is set to take advantage of Williamson’s star power with a “Zion Cam” that will follow his every move on the court throughout the tournament.

Zion Williamson has been the most dominant player in college basketball all season.

Between his monstrous dunks, unbelievably athletic defense, and affable personality, Williamson has captured the imaginations of college basketball fans across the country, all while making his case to be the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

Williamson is now gearing up for his final chapter with Duke, as the Blue Devils begin their journey through the NCAA tournament on Friday night against No. 16 North Dakota State.

CBS, who is broadcasting the game and the entirety of the tournament, is apparently set to take full advantage of the viewership Williamson brings.

As CBS producer Marc Wolff told The State, the network will debut their “Zion Cam” on Friday night – a camera dedicated to recording Williamson through his every move on the court during Duke’s run through the tournament.

“Because of Zion (Williamson), we have added a camera dedicated to him the whole time he is on the floor,” said Wolff. “We hired a cameraman, a camera, a digital tape machine to record everything he does.”

Wolff, who has been with CBS at various positions over 35 years, added that he had never seen such a step taken before in his time with the network, but acknowledged that Williamson was similarly unique.

“I thought Bill Walton was a dominant player,” Wolff said, “but this guy…”

It should come as no surprise that Williamson is seen as such a potential draw. His play has been so captivating that he’s brought a true who’s who of basketball fans out to see him play in person, from rapper and athlete representative Jay Z to former president Barack Obama.

As the top-seeded team in the entire field, Duke enters the tournament with championship expectations – a whopping 70.4% of ESPN brackets had the Blue Devils advancing to the Final Four, and Obama, along with 36% of the country, picked Duke to win the entire tournament.

According to Wolff, the “Zion Cam” will help ensure that viewers don’t miss a single highlight on his journey.