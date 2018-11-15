Duke’s Zion Williamson nearly hit his head on the rim in yet another gravity-defying dunk

caption Williamson had 21 points and nine rebounds Wednesday night, but his Earth-shaking dunk in the first half completely stole the show. source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Social media sensation and highly-touted Duke freshman Zion Williamson has lived up to all of the hype surrounding his arrival in Durham.

The 6-foot-7, 285-pound power forward has 77 points and 32 rebounds through his first three games as a Blue Devil, setting a program record for most points scored by a freshman in that span alongside fellow phenom R.J. Barrett.

In the first half of Duke’s 84-46 rout of the Eastern Michigan Eagles Wednesday night, Williamson took to the skies for arguably the most impressive dunk of his young college career.

Wednesday night’s game against Eastern Michigan was no exception. Williamson poured in 21 points and nine rebounds in 21 minutes on the floor, but his gravity-defying dunk midway through the first half absolutely rocked Cameron Indoor and stole the show.

With 10:29 on the clock, fellow highly-touted freshman Cam Reddish threw a high lob pass well to the left of the basket. Williamson somehow rose high enough to gobble up the pass, prompting the commentator to scream “look out!” as the sensational Blue Devil descended on the rim and slammed it home with two hands. All sophomore guard Alex O’Connell could do was shrug his shoulders from the backcourt in absolute disbelief.

ZION WILLIAMSON JUST TOOK FLIGHT ???????????? pic.twitter.com/6eUalK3fz5 — FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) November 15, 2018

Let’s get the close up on that one:

“I thought I overthrew it,” Reddish said of the alley-oop after the game, per ESPN’s David M. Hale. “I guess not.”

When asked if he had to pinch himself over the exceptional play from Williamson, Hall of Fame head coach Mike Krzyzewski had to laugh:

“At my age, when I pinch myself, nothing happens,” he joked. “But more than how high he jumps is his incredible body control. It’s crazy.”

That Earth-shaking slam wasn’t Williamson’s sole dunk of the evening. In fact, the Blue Devils outscored Eastern Michigan on dunks alone in the first half, and their high-flying freshman phenom had everything to do with it.

Zion or LeBron? ???????? pic.twitter.com/SPfZHjBThz — FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) November 15, 2018

Zion Williamson shows off the finesse skills. ???????? pic.twitter.com/pCD5JMhwMB — FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) November 15, 2018

ZION DUNK COUNTER: 3⃣ pic.twitter.com/FGOetE1rUV — FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) November 15, 2018

And he even lobbed one to Barrett for good measure:

Zion Williamson ➡️ R.J. Barrett Get used to this from @DukeMBB. pic.twitter.com/di7VVODoOh — FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) November 15, 2018

“Zion’s dunks are crazy,” Duke’s five-star freshman point guard Tre Jones said. “RJ [Barrett] had some dunks, Javin [DeLaurier] got his first dunk of the year … we have a lot of guys who dunked tonight. But I’ve gotta go with Zion’s [as the best].”