Zion Williamson has been surprising himself with how high he can jump ever since his first dunk in a game

Just a few months into his freshman year as a Blue Devil, Zion Williamson has shocked the world of college basketball with his superhuman physical abilities.

And after Duke’s 69-58 win over previously undefeated Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden Thursday night, Williamson admitted that he, too, is often surprised by high how he can jump. His owe even dates back to the first time he ever dunked in a game.

“My first one was my freshman year in my first high school game at Spartanburg Day School,” Williamson told INSIDER. “My teammate threw me a lob and I dunked on somebody, and I was just like ‘Wow, I really did that.’ It was crazy. Now it’s to the point where sometimes I’ll be going up for a layup, and I’ll lay it right over the rim and be like ‘Wow, I was really high on that. I could’ve dunked that.’ Sometimes I surprise myself honestly.”

Even his 17-point, 13-rebound performance at “The World’s Most Famous Arena” was full of surprising moments for the 6-foot-7, 285-pound forward.

“There was a rebound tonight that bounced up high off the rim and me and Jack [White] went for it, and I was like ‘Oh, Jack’s got this one’ but I just kept going up and I was like ‘Alright I’ll take it.’ In situations like that, I’ll get high and I’m like ‘Wow, I didn’t expect that to be honest.'”

Neither did anybody else.

The Spartanburg, South Carolina, native commanded the attention of basketball’s most faithful even before his explosive 28-point, 7-rebound performance against the then-No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats to open the season. During the preseason, Williamson could be found dunking from the free throw line and stunning everyone with his truly incredible 45-inch vertical leap.

Now, just 12 games into his collegiate career, fans, analysts, and scouts are all drooling over the possibility that Williamson will wind up on their NBA team after the 2019 NBA Draft. And given his shocking athletic ability, who can blame them?