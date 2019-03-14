Duke superstar Zion Williamson is back, and it looks like he will be wearing different shoes

Zion Williamson is expected to return to the court for the Duke Blue Devils on Thursday night as they take on Syracuse in the ACC Tournament.

Williamson, one of the most electric players in college basketball, hasn’t played since his bizarre shoe explosion during a game against North Carolina.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Duke appeared to reveal that Williamson will be wearing a different type of Nike shoe for his return.

Zion Williamson is back.

After missing six games because of his bizarre shoe explosion in the opening seconds of Duke’s game against North Carolina, Williamson will be back on the court for the Blue Devils on Thursday night as they take on Syracuse in the ACC Tournament.

Read more: Wild photos show Zion Williamson’s shoe after it exploded and he injured his knee

Announcing Williamson’s return on Instagram, the Duke men’s basketball account also appeared to reveal one notable change for their superstar – his footwear.

Williamson is seen here lacing up the Nike Kyrie 4s. This is a change from what Williamson was wearing on the day of his infamous shoe explosion – Paul George’s signature shoe, the PG 2.5s.

Read more: Zion Williamson was wearing a $110 pair of Nike sneakers when one shoe exploded and he injured his knee

It’s no surprise that Williamson is switching out his kicks – had he put on another pair of PG 2.5s, Duke fans across the country would have likely been holding their collective breath until March Madness was over.

However, Williamson’s decision to return to the court at all was a surprise to some in the sports world.

After Williamson’s injury, some suggested he sit out the remainder of the season because he had already done enough to be widely considered the top overall pick in the NBA draft, and any more time on the court could mean another injury that damages his earnings as a professional.

Read more: The NBA world called on Zion Williamson to sit out the rest of the college season after his freak injury reignited a debate over NCAA rules

But Williamson has decided to come back and finish out the season with the Blue Devils. Ranked fifth in the nation, a win at the ACC Tournament could be enough to vault Duke back into a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

With Williamson back in the starting five, it’s tough to doubt the Blue Devils.

Read more on Zion Williamson:

Zion Williamson explained why highlights of his jaw-dropping dunks used to upset him

Zion Williamson made his most athletic play yet with a blocked shot that will blow your mind

Charles Barkley called out critics who argued Zion Williamson should sit out the rest of the year to stay healthy for the NBA after his shoe exploded

Paul George says he spoke with Nike after Zion Williamson tore through his shoe, and nobody knows how it happened