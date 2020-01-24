Zion Williamson shined in his NBA debut, but incessant comments about his weight distracted from the sensational performance

caption Prior to Zion Williamson’s hot streak Wednesday night, ESPN broadcasters Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson critiqued the young star’s weight and physical appearance. source Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Zion Williamson erupted for 17 points in three minutes during his NBA debut to captivate the basketball world and showcase his talent.

ESPN broadcasters Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson critiqued the young star’s weight and physical appearance.

NBA fans came to Williamson’s defense and created memes based on Van Gundy’s and Jackson’s comments.

While weight management is undoubtedly important in professional sports, commentary on an individual’s physique should never be accepted regardless of the athlete’s gender.

After a more than three-month recovery from a knee injury, Zion Williamson made his long-awaited and highly-anticipated NBA debut Wednesday night.

And in just 18 minutes on the floor, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft proved that he was worth the wait.

Williamson finished the game with a team-high 22 points and seven rebounds on 8-of-11 shooting and a perfect 4-for-4 clip from beyond the arc. The former Duke standout recovered from a quiet two-point first half with a 17-point surge in three-minutes midway through the fourth quarter that came complete with all four three-pointers and athletic plays that need to be seen to be believed.

Before the hot streak, doubters from Twitter to the broadcast booth were already beginning to voice their critiques of the New Orleans Pelicans’ crown jewel.

And many of those critiques centered on Williamson’s weight.

According to an ESPN graphic shared before tip-off, the Spartanburg, South Carolina, native is 6-foot-6 and weighs in at 285 pounds, making him the third-heaviest player currently on an NBA roster. ESPN commentator Mark Jackson spent much of the opening minutes honing in on the big man’s physique. Former NBA coach Jeff Van Gundy said Williamson’s weight gain from his 44-game hiatus was noticeable. The duo also expressed doubt that Williamson’s reported weight of 285 pounds was accurate, given he reportedly gained eight pounds after easing his way back into workouts.

In multiple instances, Jackson stated that the 2019 Wooden Award winner “needs to lose weight.”

Concerns about Williamson’s longevity in the pros given his size and his outlandish athletic ability had been lingering since well before the Pelicans selected him with the draft’s top pick in June. Many argued that losing weight would help him to alleviate unnecessary strain on his joints. When he tore his meniscus during the NBA’s Summer League, those concerns mushroomed from rumblings to full-blown condemnations of the New Orleans front office for investing in a “short-lived asset” – language that in-and-of-itself is problematic.

As evidenced by his sensational return to the hardwood, Williamson not only recovered from the injury beautifully but he also quite possibly proved himself to be a generational talent with the potential to reinvigorate a struggling franchise. His accolades really can’t be overstated, and yet shame-laden comments about his physique persist.

NBA fans on Twitter took notice of Jackson’s repeated critiques of Williamson’s physicality and, as Twitter users do, took the opportunity to make memes out of the ordeal.

Mark Jackson: If you ask me, Zion needs to lose some pounds Jeff Van Gundy: What's the deal with pounds? Why is it a currency in some countries? That makes no sense! You're telling me I can pay with my weight??? Mark Jackson: With all due respect, he should consider liposuction — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) January 23, 2020

Coach Gentry to the GOAT when he goes over his minutes restriction despite being in the middle of a hot streak pic.twitter.com/oFrLq3YSiH — Timnaciousp (@Timnaciousp) January 23, 2020

me Zion Williamson ????

waiting months to get

18 minutes of action

and performing well for

3 of those 18 minutes

all while being called fat — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) January 23, 2020

Other people, however, were quick to come to the rookie’s defense over his weight.

Lol @ them posting Zion’s weight like a stat pic.twitter.com/u6cc5lN23n — Lip Gallagher (@tonestradamus) January 23, 2020

Zion if you see this, don't listen to Mark Jackson. We think you look just terrific. #BodyPositivity — #NBADesktop (@ringernba) January 23, 2020

Damn, it feels like ESPN moved this Pelicans game to primetime to fat shame ZIon, SMH — Brenny (@Brenny_Bren) January 23, 2020

Honestly, so strongly agree especially after tonight. I just want national guys who are happy to watch basketball and explain it to fans. Just be there with us and lose your shit as you watch Zion explode. Or more reasonably, just avoid calling him fat after three minutes. https://t.co/0AwT9hxQYh — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) January 23, 2020

Because all Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson do is complain about the NBA. They’re part of the reason ratings are down. Nobody will tune in if they’re gonna be negative the entire time. https://t.co/yt4getwb6k — Shad (@shadalaiyan) January 23, 2020

It’s worth noting that being out of shape is not equivalent to being overweight. Stamina and endurance are both clearly correlated with overall physical fitness and, thus, necessarily, with weight. But to blame a player’s lethargy on their weight without any concrete information besides appearance is undoubtedly a flawed way to evaluate their fitness on the whole. And while maintaining a certain weight is par for the course in limiting an athlete’s risk for injury, crediting weight for a past injury or using a player’s size to speculate about the length of their career is not only unfounded but also reckless.

While our society places considerable emphasis on the impact of body shaming on self-confidence within women, we often tend to abide by a different set of standards when it comes to men. Imagine a situation in which a broadcaster critiqued the weight of a WNBA star based solely on their physical appearance. The backlash would unquestionably be swift and severe.

So how can we justify engaging in this toxic rhetoric when it relates to our male athletes?

Boys and men are not exempt from the potential side effects of body shaming, which can include body dysmorphia, eating disorders, depression, and an increased risk of obesity, according to Healthline. Regardless of their gender, then, viewers of Wednesday night’s game could very well have internalized that harmful messaging. If one of the world’s most elite athletes is not exempt from criticism of his body, why would they be?

Equality should work in both directions. If we condemn weight-based critiques of female athletes, surely the men of the sports world should be afforded the same treatment. And if a reporter would be lambasted for commenting on a WNBA player’s weight, surely Jackson and Van Gundy can spare a moment to consider the weight of their words the next time they’re tempted to fat shame a 19-year-old on national television.