‘The first one who says something to me, I will kill him’: Zlatan Ibrahimovic once reportedly threatened his teammates in a post-defeat fit of rage

caption Zlatan Ibrahimovic shouts at Real Salt Lake’s Nedum Onuoha. source Getty/Katharine Lotze

Zlatan Ibrahimovic once threatened to kill his Los Angeles Galaxy teammates during a fit of rage.

That’s according to midfielder Joao Pedro, who says the Swede completely lost it after a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Houston Dynamo on the final day of the 2018 MLS campaign.

“At the end of the game, he gave us a talking to,” Pedro told Record. “He said: ‘If you are going to come here to go to the beach or take a walk in Hollywood, just say so.

”’I have $300 million on my account, an island. I don’t need this for anything. The first one who says something to me, I will kill him.'”

Pedro, who is currently on loan at Portuguese club Tondela, also revealed that Ibrahimovic once upstaged him on his own birthday by telling the squad: “My birthday is every day. Pass the ball here.”

Ibrahimovic spent both the 2018 and 2019 seasons with LA Galaxy, scoring 53 times in just 58 games.

The 38-year-old resigned for former club AC Milan in December last year, after which he reflected on his time in the United States by calling himself “the best player in the history of the MLS” according to ESPN.

