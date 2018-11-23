Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s wife only lets him hang one picture of himself at home, and it’s not even of his face

caption Zlatan Ibrahimovic. source Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is only allowed to hang one photo of himself at home.

This is because his wife says there is “already enough talk” of him and it is enough that she sees him in real life, so she does not want him on her walls.

The picture Ibrahimovic chose to hang was not even of his face, and there is a good reason why.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says his wife only lets him hang one picture of himself at home, and it’s not even of his face.

The LA Galaxy striker is renowned for scoring other-worldly goals and wants you to think he is omnipotent on the pitch as he previously compared himself to God.

But a recent interview with BBC Radio 5 suggests his powers are nullified at home.

This is because his wife, Helena Seger, does not allow him to hang too many self-portraits – one is more than enough for the Ibrahimovic house.

“My wife does not allow me to have pictures of myself,” he said. “She says, ‘There is already enough talk of you and I don’t want to see you on the walls. It is enough that I see you in real life.'”

The one photograph Ibrahimovic chose to have at home, was one that showed his feet – the two things that made him one of the most famous people in his sport.

This is the only photo of Zlatan on display in his home. pic.twitter.com/HOpECoGQmS — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 22, 2018

“There is one of my feet on the wall. That is what has given us what we have, it is a reminder for the family, not for me, of what we have.”

Ibrahimovic, ranked the fourth most dominant soccer player in the world right now, is as famous for his outlandish quotes as he is for his thunderous goals.

When the veteran athlete was asked five years ago what he would buy his wife for her birthday, his answer was simple. “Nothing,” he said. “She already has Zlatan.”