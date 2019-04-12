Which ‘Game of Thrones’ character you are, based on your zodiac sign

caption Daenerys Targaryen has many of the same attributes as Aries signs. source HBO

The final season of “Game of Thrones” premieres on Sunday, April 14.

People of each zodiac sign might find that some characters relate to them more than others.

Pisces are most like the empathetic Missandei and Jaime Lannister might just represent Geminis everywhere.

Editor’s Note: Astrology is just for fun and is not supported by scientific evidence.

After eight long years, HBO’s award-winning fantasy show “Game of Thrones” (“GOT”) is finally coming to an end. And with the last season premiering on Sunday, April 14, there’s a whole lot of theories about who will “win” the Iron Throne – and which characters will survive the presumably bloody series finale.

Ahead of the anticipated premiere, INSIDER spoke to Aliza Kelly, astrologer, writer, and host of Stars Like Us, to pair each zodiac sign with their respective “GOT” character. Since we don’t know the actual zodiac sign of the characters, we opted to use their spirit and personality to best match them to each zodiac sign.

From Daenerys Targaryen to Cersei Lannister, continue reading to discover which George R.R. Martin character best represents your star sign.

Warning: Some minor spoilers ahead.

Aries align with the Mother of Dragons.

caption Aries can be impulsive, just like Daenerys. source HBO

Ruled by Mars, Aries are natural-born leaders, just like the Dothraki queen. “As a new ruler, confident Daenerys makes emotionally-driven decisions, which captures the fiery impulsiveness of [an] Aries’ spirit,” said Kelly.

Plus, if you want to be literal, Daenerys Targaryen is quite a fire sign considering she has survived being set ablaze multiple times.

Taurus signs are known for being as loyal as Brienne of Tarth.

caption Brienne of Tarth and Tauruses are known for being reliable. source Helen Sloan/HBO

Like Brienne of Tarth, loyalty is a foundation on which Taurus signs build their reliable personalities.

Whether it’s devoting their lives to protecting the Kings and Queens of the Seven Kingdoms or to learning a practical survival skill like swordsmanship, both Brienne and those under the bull sign make stability and practicality the forefront of their lives.

“Loyalty is extremely important to Brienne of Tarth, which reflects Taurus’ steadfast nature,” Kelly told INSIDER.

But, like Brienne of Tarth, that doesn’t mean this sign is without their flirtatious sides. Ruled by Venus, Tauruses are always open to a whirlwind romance – here’s looking to you, Brienne and Tormund Giantsbane.

Jaime Lannister might just represent Geminis everywhere.

caption Jaime Lannister is a twin and Gemini is known as being the twin sign. source Macall B. Polay/HBO

A twin himself, Jaime Lannister is undoubtedly Gemini material. Like the air sign, this Lannister is restless, always hunting for the next adventure or battle in a faraway kingdom.

He has also proven his adaptability, learning how to fight with his non-dominant hand after the other was mercilessly chopped off.

“Gemini are known for duality and as we’ve watched Jamie Lannister progress over the seasons, we see Jaime’s multidimensionality – a true reflection of Gemini energy,” said Kelly.

Geminis also crave excitement and, as loyal “GOT” fans know, Jaime’s not above a little mischief.

Cancers have a lot in common with Tyrion Lannister.

caption Tyrion Lannister is known for being persuasive. source HBO

A natural-born silver tongue, Tyrion Lannister relies on his persuasiveness, which has presumably been what’s kept him alive for the past eight seasons even though he has had numerous close calls with death.

“Despite the fact that Tyrion has a tough exterior – much like Cancer, the celestial crab – it’s clear that his rough armor is just protecting his personal vulnerabilities,” said Kelly.

Like Cancers, Tyrion has a moodiness and sense of pessimism that can often get in the way of his larger plans but ultimately it’s his empathy that helps to balance out these negative qualities.

Joffrey Baratheon has the pride and passion of a Leo.

caption Joffrey Baratheon has quite a bit of pride. source Macall B. Polay / HBO

According to Kelly, Joffrey is most definitely a Leo. “As zodiac royalty, Leos are known to be over-the-top rulers and Joffrey was definitely the most extra lion in the pride,” she told INSIDER.

Because of their desire to be treated like royalty, Leos and this notorious king have a few traits in common.

Like Joffrey, Leo signs are passionate but they can also be a bit self-centered. They also try to forge their own paths, so when it comes to taking other people’s advice they aren’t always willing to listen.

Virgos might find themselves relating to Margaery Tyrell.

caption Margaery Tyrell is an analytical thinker. source HBO

“Virgos are hyper-analytical thinkers and, likewise, Margaery excelled at navigating even the most complicated circumstances in Westeros, demonstrating her inherent earth sign attributes,” Kelly explained.

Like the Virgin sign, Margaery is hard-working and kind, making time to get to know the poor in King’s Landing. She is also dedicated to her loved ones, which is a typical characteristic of a Virgo.

One might even argue that it was Margaery’s Virgo-like attention to detail that helped her stand up to Cersei Lannister and become the queen consort of King’s Landing.

Sansa Stark has a lot in common with Libras.

caption Sansa Stark is known for being gracious. source HBO

With a ruling planet like Venus, Sansa’s nurturing nature is unusual to find in such a war-torn world – and that’s one of the reasons people are drawn to the Lady of the North.

“As an air sign, Librans are forced to negotiate complex social dynamics and Sansa’s personal journey through diverse interpersonal relationships reflects the spirit of this element,” Kelly said.

Always the diplomat, Sansa is fair-minded and gracious, even in times of peril. Like the cooperative Libra, Sansa does what’s best for those she loves, supporting them in any way she can, even if it means sacrificing her own comfort and safety.

Like Cersei Lannister, Scorpios are typically determined and decisive.

caption Cersei Lannister is known for being very determined to achieve her goals. source HBO

“Scorpios are known for their intensity and Cersei isn’t afraid to use her signature stinger whenever anyone challenges her power,” said Kelly.

Cersei often lets her negative emotions guide her actions, but that doesn’t mean she’s without redeeming qualities.

Like those under the Scorpion sign, Cersei’s resourcefulness is what’s made her so powerful – and it is probably what’s kept her alive for seven seasons even though she has numerous enemies who want her dead.

Like Scorpios, her determination and decisiveness are unquestionable and she’s not afraid to stop anyone who gets in her way.

Samwell Tarly has the heart of a Sagittarius.

caption Samwell Tarly is known for having a kind spirit. source HBO

Samwell Tarly is kindhearted, generous, and the true epitome of the Sagittarius sign. Again and again, Samwell proves to be one of the most stable characters on “GOT” and his commitment to Gilly and Jon Snow helps to illustrate how willing he is to open up his heart to others.

But, it’s not just his good-naturedness that makes him a Sag representative, it’s also his journey to becoming a maester. “Sagittarius is the sign of the philosopher and Samwell’s quest for knowledge perfectly captures this intellectual energy,” Kelly added.

Capricorns are known for being fierce and disciplined like Arya Stark.

caption Arya Stark is very resilient. source HBO

“Capricorns are the hardest-working sign of the zodiac and no one has overcome more challenges than Arya,” Kelly said. “She’s proven herself to be resilient – an attribute that only Capricorn Seagoats can truly understand.”

Like a Capricorn, Arya’s stubbornness is one of her greatest assets.

This earth sign thrives with discipline and self-control. And although their know-it-all ways can sometimes hinder them in life, like Arya, Capricorns eventually find their way and rise above challenges.

Like Jon Snow, Aquarians are willing to fight for a cause they believe in.

caption Jon Snow is the Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch. source HBO

Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch, this contender for the Iron Throne is devout in his beliefs. “Jon has a resolute sense of right and wrong and, like any good Aquarius, [he] will not compromise his morals … no matter the cost,” said Kelly.

Like an Aquarius, Jon Snow doesn’t let age-old stereotypes prevent him from uniting with the Wildlings – and even falling in love with one.

Kelly said if she had to summarize both an Aquarian and Jon Snow in a single sentence it would be: “Enjoys fighting for causes – literally any cause – and is not that great at expressing their emotions.”

Pisces can be as sweet and calm as Missandei.

caption Missandei has emotional intelligence like a Pisces. source HBO

Like Pisces, Missandei’s emotional intelligence and compassion are what draw people to her. “Pisces are known for their incredible empathy and, as Missandei can identify the truth of others, she embodies the essence of this sensitive water sign,” said Kelly.

Dedicated the Daenerys, Missandei refuses to allow cruelty and injustice to happen around her. Taking cues from the selfless Pisces, Missandei will put herself in the middle of danger for her queen as her faith in the Mother of Dragons can’t be shaken.

And, like the water sign, Missandei is an old soul filled with wisdom. Those around her benefit from her calm, balanced nature and find solace in her advice.