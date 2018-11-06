Which zodiac signs are most likely to be rich and famous

caption Dwayne Johnson, a Taurus, is number four on the list. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Editor’s Note: Astrology is just for fun and is not supported by scientific evidence.

When it comes to which entertainers make the most money, there’s a pretty clear distinction among the signs.

Forbes released its 2018 list of the highest paid entertainers back in July. And money-saving app Vouchercloud crunched the numbers and figured out which signs appeared most in the Forbes list.

And if you’re a follower of astrology, the answers might not surprise you too much.

Those born under Sagittarius might struggle compared to their megarich peers.

caption Scarlett Johansson is a Sagittarius. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sagittarians are open-minded, experimental, and strive to understand the world around them – but this apparently doesn’t always extend to business dealings.

Although everyone on this list is making tons of cash, highly paid Sagittarius entertainers only accounted for 2.7% of the list and brought in a total of $170,083,333.33 this year.

Jay Z and Scarlett Johansson are two of the most highly paid Sagittarians in Hollywood, according to the list.

Geminis barely fare better than Sagittarius.

caption Kendrick Lamar is a Gemini. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Geminis made up 2.95% of the list, totaling only $185,667,857.14.

Born from May 21 to June 20, Geminis are witty and quick. But like their symbol, the twins, they tend to flit back and forth between identities.

Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney are highly paid Geminis.

When it comes to hitting the jackpot in entertainment, Pisces’ artistic abilities might not outweigh their passive nature.

caption Rihanna is a Pisces. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Pisceans tend to be deeply artistic and empathetic. They can also be passive, however, which isn’t a great trait for money-making.

This sign made up 7.88% of the 100 highest paid entertainers, totaling an income of $496,376,190.48 this year.

Floyd Mayweather, Stephen Curry, and Rihanna are all Pisces who made the Forbes list.

Cancers are emotional and didn’t top the list.

caption Jennifer Lopez is a Cancer. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cancers made up 8.02% of the list, totaling $505,591.666.67 in income this year.

Born from June 21 to July 22, Cancers are known as being deeply emotional and intuitive.

Kevin Hart, Luke Bryan, and Jennifer Lopez are some of the highest paid Cancers.

Aries’ leadership qualities apparently might not extend to leading the pack when it comes to earning power.

caption Robert Downey Jr. is an Aries. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Aries are known as good leaders. They can also be moody and short-tempered, which might not be the best in a business situation.

The sign, made of those born between March 20 and April 20, made up 8.05% of the list, totaling $506,942,857.14 this year.

Lady Gaga, Robert Downey Jr., and Elton John are all Aries who made Forbes’ list.

Scorpios might be too mercurial for their own good when it comes to earning.

caption Drake is a Scorpio. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Scorpios make up 8.15% of the list, totaling $513,842,857.14 in income.

Scorpios are passionate and intelligent beings born from October 23 and November 21, but can also be jealous and possessive.

Drake, Kris Jenner, and Russell Westbrook are some of the most highly paid Scorpios in Hollywood.

Leos are the life of the party, but they might not be serious enough to compete with the signs that make more money.

Born from July 23 to August 22, Leos are known as fun-loving and vain. This makes them well-suited to fame, but maybe not to business.

Leos made up 8.79% of the 100 highest paid entertainers, pulling in an income of $553,867,857.14 for the year.

Kylie Jenner, Chris Hemsworth, and J.K. Rowling are some of the richest Leos in the business.

Libras are peacemakers, which isn’t exactly the best trait for raking in cash.

caption Taylor Swift is a Libra. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Libras are known for being peacemakers who like to keep everything in balance. Unfortunately, in an effort to keep things balanced, they may not fight for more money.

Stars under this sign, born between September 23 and October 22, made up 8.8% of the top 100 list, bringing in $554,200,000.

Judge Judy Sheindlin, Bruno Mars, and Taylor Swift are three of the most highly paid Libras.

A Virgo’s perfectionist nature pays off in the entertainment industry.

caption Beyoncé is a Virgo. source Getty Images

Virgos make up 9.62% of the Forbes list, bringing in a total income of $606,025,000.00 this year.

Born from August 23 to September 22, Virgos are known as methodical perfectionists.

Dr. Phil McGraw, Beyoncé, and Pink are all Virgo stars who managed to crack the top 100 list.

It’s no surprise hard-working Capricorns are the top three earners in Hollywood.

caption The Weeknd is a Capricorn. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Born from December 22 to January 19, Capricorns are known as hard workers who are constantly working their way up in the world.

Stars born under this sign made up 11.13% of the celebs on the list, bringing home a total of $701,483,333.33 this year.

Ryan Seacrest, The Weeknd, Jimmy Buffett, Calvin Harris, and Howard Stern are some of the highest paid Capricorns in entertainment.

Aquarius celebs bring home a nice chunk of change.

caption Ellen Degeneres is an Aquarius. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Aquarians are born from January 20 to February 18 and made up 11.23% of the 100 most highly paid entertainers. The sign, which brought home a total of $707,869,047.62in 2018, is associated with intelligence and great communication skills.

Ed Sheeran, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Ellen Degeneres were all born under Aquarius.

Taurus is the sign most likely to make a ton in entertainment.

caption George Clooney is a Taurus. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Of Forbes’ list of 100 celebrities, 12.68% were born under Taurus, and Taurus income counts for $799,150,000 of the total list.

Taurus is the sign for people born from April 20 to May 20, and it’s associated with determination and stubbornness.

George Clooney, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Jerry Seinfeld are a few of Hollywood’s most highly paid Tauruses.

