See Zoë Kravitz and the cast of ‘Big Little Lies’ at her pre-wedding dinner in Paris

caption Zoe Kravitz arrives at Leprous restaurant where a pre-wedding dinner for her and Karl Glensman was held on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. source Photo by Edward Berthelot/GC Images

“Big Little Lies” actress Zoë Kravitz and her husband Karl Glusman arrived in Paris last night for a pre-wedding dinner at Restaurant Lapérouse accompanied by their famous friends and family.

After Kravitz revealed in May that the couple had gotten married in a secret ceremony, sources told Us Weekly that Kravitz and Glusman’s formal Paris wedding would fall on the same day as Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ formal wedding – although the other celebrity pair also already officially tied the knot.

Photos from the pre-wedding dinner show plenty of guests, including Kravitz’s “Big Little Lies” costars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley, along with couple Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson, Chris Pine, and more.

Read more stories like this on INSIDER.

Zoë Kravitz and husband Karl Glusman were all smiles as they arrived at Restaurant Lapérouse for a pre-wedding dinner in Paris Friday night. After a secret ceremony that Kravitz revealed in May, this weekend’s formal wedding is a high-profile event occurring at the same time as Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ nuptials.

Kravitz’s famous parents, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, were both in attendance at the dinner, along with her “Big Little Lies” costars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley. Kravitz stepped out in a white, beaded Danielle Frankel dress over white bike shorts and a white crop top.

Zoë Kravitz and husband Karl Glusman held hands as they walked into Restaurant Lapérouse together.

caption Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman arrive at the ‘Laperouse’ restaurant on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. source Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Kravitz first revealed the two had been engaged secretly for 8 months in October 2018.

Father of the bride Lenny Kravitz arrived alongside the couple.

caption Lenny Kravitz arrives at Laperouse restaurant where a pre-wedding dinner for Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusma was held on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. source Edward Berthelot/GC Images

Kravitz previously told PEOPLE he would get emotional walking his daughter down the aisle.

Kravitz’s mother, Lisa Bonet, was also in attendance.

caption isa Bonet arrives at Laperouse restaurant where a pre-wedding dinner for Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman was held on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. source Edward Berthelot/GC Images

Kravitz is part of an extended famous family.

Kravitz’s stepfather, Jason Momoa, and his children came to celebrate the couple’s nuptials.

caption Jason Momoa and his children Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa and Lola Iolani Momoa arrive at the Laperouse restaurant where a dinner was held to celebrate Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman’s wedding on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. source Pierre Suu/GC Images

Momoa and Bonet have been in a relationship for 14 years, but just recently got legally married in October. Kravitz has a close relationship with her little siblings – she named her band Lolawolf after them.

Couple Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson were both invited to the pre-wedding dinner.

caption Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson arrive at Laperouse restaurant where a pre-wedding dinner for Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman was held on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. source Edward Berthelot/GC Images

Delevingne and Benson recently went public with their relationship after celebrating their one-year anniversary.

Chris Pine wore a mustard yellow suit to the occasion.

caption Chris Pine arrives at Laperouse restaurant where a pre-wedding dinner for Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusma was held on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. source Edward Berthelot/GC Images

Pine and Kravitz have sparked dating rumors in the past, but the two are good friends.

Pine’s girlfriend and actress Annabelle Wallis arrived in a shimmery silver dress.

caption Annabelle Wallis arrives at Laperouse restaurant where a pre-wedding dinner for Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusma was held on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. source Photo by Edward Berthelot/GC Images

Pine and Wallis have been linked together for over a year.

Actor Denzel Washington was a guest at Kravitz’s pre-wedding dinner, too.

caption Actor Denzel Washington arrives at ‘Laperouse’ restaurant on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. source Marc Piasecki/GC Images

The event had celebrites from across Hollywood turning out in the middle of Paris.

Reese Witherspoon was one of several “Big Little Lies” cast members to make an appearance.

caption Reese Witherspoon arrives at Laperouse restaurant where a pre-wedding dinner for Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman was held on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. source Edward Berthelot/GC Images

The star arrived in a purple floral patterned dress.

Laura Dern was another one of Kravitz’s “Big Little Lies” costars to show her support at the pre-wedding dinner.

caption Actress Laura Dern arrives at ‘Leprous’ restaurant on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. source Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Dern stepped out in an asymmetrical patterned dress with a black belt.

Shailene Woodley arrived in a navy blue dress and black hat.

caption Actress Shailene Woodley arrives at ‘Leprous’ restaurant on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. source Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Woodley was the final “Big Little Lies” cast member to make an appearance at Kravitz ‘s pre-wedding dinner.