Zoë Kravitz’s now-husband Karl Glusman opened up to Mr Porter about his proposal to the actress.

Glusman said that he was nervous, so he dressed casually with a “Friends” T-shirt and sweatpants.

The couple started dating in 2016 and wed three years later, holding a formal ceremony in Paris in June 2019.

Zoë Kravitz’s now-husband Karl Glusman says he proposed to the actress while wearing a “Friends” T-shirt and sweatpants.

“I was on the verge of having a panic attack so I needed to get into something much more loose and comfortable,” Glusman told Mr Porter in a new interview.

The actor went on to say that he and Kravitz “love ‘Friends'” and he wanted to get furniture inspired by the hit NBC sitcom, but she refused.

Glusman and Kravitz started dating in 2016 and the “Big Little Lies” star told British Vogue that she met him through a mutual friend. Kravitz revealed their engagement two years later during an interview with Rolling Stone, explaining that she “wanted to keep it private.”

In May 2019, Us Weekly reported that the couple got “legally married.” They had a formal ceremony in Paris in June of that year, which Glusman described to Mr Porter as “really sweet.”

In January 2020, Kravitz shared never-before-seen photos from their wedding day. This included images of the pair kissing and cutting into a cake.

There was also photo of the bride on a staircase with a bouquet in her hand, standing in front of her famous family members: father Lenny Kravitz, mother Lisa Bonet, and stepfather Jason Momoa (who married Bonet in 2017 after being together for several years).