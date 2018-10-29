Zoë Kravitz recreated Lisa Bonet’s striking nude Rolling Stone photo shoot 30 years later

caption Zoë Kravitz and Lisa Bonet for Rolling Stone. source Zooey Grossman and Matthew Rolston/Rolling Stone

Zoë Kravitz recreated Lisa Bonet’s Rolling Stone photo shoot from 30 years ago.

Like her mother, she posed nude.

Zoë Kravitz is the spitting image of her mother, Lisa Bonet, in her recent cover shoot for Rolling Stone.

The 29-year-old actress posed nude on the magazine’s cover for its 2018 Hot Issue, the same issue Bonet posed for in 1988.

Recreating the image was Kravitz’s idea.

“I’ve always loved that cover so much,” she told Rolling Stone. “When I think of Rolling Stone, that’s always the image that pops into my head. It’s a really striking image of her. It’s beautiful.”

The “Big Little Lies” actress shared the images on her Instagram with the caption, “Life imitates art.”

Bonet was 21, married to musician Lenny Kravitz, and two months pregnant with Zoë Kravitz at the time she posed for the magazine, 30 years ago. Her cover featured her wearing only a shirt, though she also did a nude version, which was included inside the Rolling Stone spread.

Zoë Kravitz told the magazine that her mom wanted the nude photo for the cover.

“I think she was a little bummed when they used the shirt picture as the cover,” she said. “It’s less about the picture, and more about doing the thing my mom intended to do. That feels cool.”

