Zola is offering free change-the-date cards to couples who have already sent save-the-dates or invites using its service and have to postpone their weddings

source Zola

Many couples are having to postpone their wedding dates due to coronavirus-related concerns.

Zola, a comprehensive wedding registry and planning platform, has launched a line of change-the-date cards that are free for anyone who used the site to send their save-the-dates or invitations.

Even if you haven’t used Zola to send out save-the-dates or invites, you can still buy the cards starting at $0.40 each.

Planning a wedding is stressful enough; I know because I’m right in the middle of it. I’m hoping I won’t have to reschedule my September wedding due to coronavirus-related concerns, but I’d be lying if I said the looming uncertainty of it all hasn’t been an added source of stress.

If you’re one of the many couples considering rescheduling your wedding out of an abundance of caution, or if you know for sure that you’re going to have to push back your date, you may want to check out Zola’s new “change-the-date” collection.

The change-the-date cards are nearly identical to its save-the-date cards, but they all acknowledge the special circumstances of the current situation many couples are in. They feature a variety of sayings, like “Save our (new) date” and “Scratch that, new plan.” Each one is polished and easily personalized, and many include the option to add your own photo in the background, just like a regular save-the-date card.

source Zola

Couples who used Zola for their original save-the-dates or invitations can get change-the-date cards for free, but if you haven’t used Zola in the past, you can still purchase the cards starting at $0.40 each. Your options include postcards or regular paper cards in envelopes, the latter of which will cost you $0.05 more each. You’ll have to call Zola or send them an email in order to claim your free invites, and all of the information you need to contact them is clearly marked on the website.

As with most of these services, once you place your order, you’ll have to upload your list of addresses, but Zola will take care of printing them on the envelopes or the backs of your postcards. The box of cards will then be mailed to you, and you’ll have to provide the stamps before sending them out.

If you’re in need of more support or guidance during this time, Zola also has a helpful resource that outlines what to do if your wedding has been impacted by the coronavirus. And if you’re still looking for wedding registries, we’ve broken down how quite a few of them work. For what it’s worth, my partner and I are using Zola for our registry and our invitations, and so far, so good.