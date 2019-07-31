A zoo threw its 60-year-old tortoise a birthday party and it’s the cutest thing ever

caption Henry the Tortoise recently turned 60. source Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland

A Pennsylvania zoo threw its 60-year-old tortoise an adorable birthday party complete with a cake made out of his favorite fruit.

Henry, an Aldabra tortoise, has become an online sensation after a video of him enjoying his 60th birthday cake at Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland was shared on the Allenwood zoo’s Facebook page.

The video shows Henry the Tortoise decked out in a stylish silver birthday hat, chomping into his cake and having a blast. Henry’s watermelon birthday cake featured a “60” made from fruit, and was served on a plate of leaves and topped with flowers.

Henry’s birthday “cake” was made out of fruits and vegetables, Kalin Palmatier, a spokesperson for the zoo, told INSIDER. Even the “sticks” that held the cake together were made from dry spaghetti.

“We decided to throw him a special party for this milestone because we love to treat our animals on special occasions like this,” Palmatier explained. “We felt turning 60 warranted a celebration!”

“We actually did something very similar for his ‘roommate’ Al a few years ago,” she added. “Al turned 50 back in 2016, so we also had a party for him.”

It’s not uncommon for the zoo keepers at Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland to create these special celebrations for their animals, Palmatier explained.

caption Henry is taking it all in stride. source Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland

“We know our guests will enjoy them too,” Palmatier said. “We typically advertise these events to the public in case they want to attend!”

The adorable video of Henry enjoying his cake has since received more than 93,000 views and been shared more than 1,000 times.

caption Henry is a hungry old tortoise. source Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland

“We were blown away by all the attention,” Palmatier said. “Because we do this type of thing with some regularity, we were not expecting Henry’s video to go viral like it did.”

“Thankfully, Henry is taking it all in stride!”