Here are the best funny images and memes to use as a Zoom background

caption For a Zoom background with a pop culture reference, try a scene from ‘The Office’ or the ‘This is fine’ meme. source Kat Tenbarge/Insider

You may be using the video-chatting platform Zoom for everything from work meetings to parties, and one feature that anyone using it on their laptop or computer can take advantage of is the custom background.

Zoom lets you upload any image you have saved as a custom background, and the potential for humor is endless with snapshots of memes and pop culture references.

Here are some of the funniest custom background images you can download and use on Zoom.

The video-chatting app Zoom has exploded in popularity while its users are quarantined, and while its true purpose is for work-related meetings, you can also use Zoom just to hang out with your friends.

One feature that gives Zoom a competitive edge is the ability to use your own custom background instead of whatever room you’re in while you chat. And that feature has been taken to its comedic extremes with the use of memes and pop culture references. Here are some of the best choices you can download and use yourself.

First, to set your custom background, here’s how to access the feature.

caption Here, you can also see some additional good custom background memes. source Kat Tenbarge/Insider

To set your custom background on a laptop or computer, you first need to navigate to the up arrow next to the “Stop Video” button in the bottom left corner of your Zoom screen.

When you click that, a menu pops up with the option “Choose Virtual Background.” Clicking that takes you to a pop-up screen where you can either pick from a few stock images or click the “+” button to upload an image.

First, a word of advice – if you’re looking for a good Zoom background, you need an image that won’t get covered up by your own head.

caption A few of my party guests and I used the custom background option in Zoom as fun conversation starters. source Kat Tenbarge/Insider

For example, this picture of Elon Musk and Grimes at the Met Gala functions well as a custom Zoom background because your head, which will generally be sitting in the middle of the frame, doesn’t cover up either person.

If you’re seeking the custom background of your dreams, you should find images that don’t have a lot going on in the middle. If you want it to be a picture of someone, don’t pick a headshot – pick two people standing next to each other, like Musk and Grimes.

Or, continue on for some images that are tried and true Zoom masterpieces.

One popular meme that functions as a great background is the ‘This is fine’ cartoon.

caption The ‘This is fine’ meme represents the current moment very well. source Kat Tenbarge/Insider

There’s almost no better meme to represent the current moment in time than the “This is fine” dog meme, which depicts a cartoon dog in a house that’s burning down. With nowhere to go, the calm demeanor in the face of imminent danger is extremely relatable.

A couple different Twitter users inspired this version, and there are lots of different variations of the original meme, too.

do u like my new zoom background? pic.twitter.com/MVsKwhOMks — gabsmashh | Advanced Persistent Brunette (@gabsmashh) March 30, 2020

My Zoom background for class this morning. pic.twitter.com/0ogbRXqsZe — Hans Noel (@ProfHansNoel) March 30, 2020

I grabbed mine from the meme’s page on Know Your Meme.

Pretty much everyone recognizes the confessional scene backgrounds from ‘The Office.’

caption ‘The Office’ is one of the most popular, recognizable TV shows of all time. source Kat Tenbarge/Insider

Without even a working knowledge of “The Office,” most people (myself included) will still recognize the scenes where characters like Pam and Jim filmed the confessional segments of the series. You can download this particular setting from this tweet.

Another pop culture option is a Hogwarts-themed background, like the Great Hall.

caption There are endless possibilities for a Harry Potter-themed Zoom background. source Kat Tenbarge/Insider

This professor tweeted out his Hogwarts Great Hall background, which he taught in front of.

why yes. i taught today on zoom in full regalia. this was surprisingly comfortable. and yes, that's the great hall at hogwart's as the background (props to whomever made that suggestion). because we all needed a laugh and this worked. pic.twitter.com/JrqVIsnHuD — Tim Mosca (@drosophilosophy) March 24, 2020

Zoom is being used in more academic settings as schools operate remotely during quarantine. As a student, you probably shouldn’t upload a distracting custom background. But you can enjoy the Hogwarts spirit in more casual settings, too.

I got my Christmas Great Hall scene here.

For an out of this world Zoom background, virtually send yourself into space.

caption I’m not actually screaming, but no one can hear you scream in space. source Kat Tenbarge/Insider

This tweet offers a picturesque Zoom background for anyone who likes to shoot for the stars.

Looking to spice up your Zoom meetings? Try these backgrounds. The ISS cupola pic.twitter.com/pVic7fYDPW — AeroDork (@AeroDork) March 27, 2020

Your space journey doesn’t have to end there – you can also jump into hyperspace on the Millennium Falcon.

caption Even if you don’t recognize this scene from Star Wars, it’s still a fun visual. source Kat Tenbarge/Insider

This tweet about interviewing prospective students on Zoom offers another excellent option for a pop culture-inspired background. This time, it’s Star Wars.

Me (getting ready to interview prospective students): what should I use for background? bae: maybe their personal statements, CVs? Me: I’m talking about my zoom background: pic.twitter.com/aRSUOAJQGM — Damon Jones (@nomadj1s) March 30, 2020

I found a similar image here.

But if you’re more of a ‘Star Trek’ person, that’s a great option too.

caption Exude confidence as the captain of the Starship Enterprise. source Kat Tenbarge/Insider

With this tweet, you get both the image you need and the inspiration for some ‘Star Trek’ quotables to toss into your meeting or hangout session.

I just downloaded the Starship Enterprise bridge background for my next Zoom Meeting and I plan to work in as many "make it so" and "engage" as I can. pic.twitter.com/jJvdzjoYMO — Nancy Wang *Not A Virus* Yuen (@nancywyuen) March 30, 2020

And maybe the best meme to use for a Zoom background is the guy looking over his girlfriend’s shoulder – this time, at you.

caption For this image, you may need to un-select “Mirror video” on the custom background screen to orient it correctly. source Kat Tenbarge/Insider

As one of the most popular memes, it was only a matter of time before “guy looking over his disgusted girlfriend’s shoulder at another girl” became a Zoom background.

I got a high-quality version of what used to be just a standard stock image here.

The meme potential for Zoom custom backgrounds is endless, and they function as great conversation starters during your next Zoom meeting with friends or coworkers.