Hot video meeting startup Zoom filed to go public, and it’s profitable

caption Zoom founder and CEO Eric Yuan owns 22% of Zoom, which publicly filed to IPO on Friday. source Zoom

Zoom, the $1 billion video conferencing startup, publicly filed for an IPO on Friday.

The company didn’t price its upcoming IPO, but indicated in the filing that it will list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ZM.”

The company is profitable, and grew revenue 118% in fiscal 2019.

Zoom was last privately valued at $1 billion or more.

Zoom, the $1 billion video conferencing startup that competes with Cisco WebEx, publicly filed its S-1 on Friday. The news confirms Business Insider’s earlier reporting that the company aims to go public in April.

This makes Zoom the latest in a long list of IPO hopefuls expected to closely follow ride-hailing startup Lyft’s big market debut, which is anticipated at the end of next week. Pinterest also has its eye on an April IPO and could list Friday as well, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Zoom didn’t price its upcoming IPO in its S-1, but it indicated in the filing that it will list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ZM.”

Unlike many of the other 2019 IPO candidates, Zoom is profitable. The company saw $7.5 million in profits in 2019, after losing $3.8 million in 2018.

It’s also growing. The company brought in $330.5 million in revenue in fiscal 2019, up 118% from $151 million in fiscal 2018.

The more obvious ticker symbol, “ZOOM,” is already taken by an unrelated company called Zoom Technologies, which opened at just $0.04 on Friday. That other Zoom’s shares shot up 900% on the markets following news of this Zoom’s IPO filing.

Zoom was founded in 2011 by CEO Eric S. Yuan, who was previously vice president of engineering at the video-conferencing company WebEx. Yuan joined Cisco in 2007 when it bought WebEx for $3.2 billion.