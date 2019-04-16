Zoom raised its IPO price range and could begin trading Thursday with $9 billion valuation

caption Zoom CEO Eric Yuan. source Zoom

Video conferencing company Zoom has raised its IPO price range, for a new potential valuation of $8.98 billion.

The company plans to sell its shares for between $33 to $35, up from the $28 to $32 range it set last week.

Zoom is expected to start trading Thursday on the Nasdaq under the ticker “ZM.”

At the high end of its new $33 to $35 range, Zoom could be valued at $8.98 billion. This is up considerably from the price range it set last week of $28 to $32 per share, which would have given Zoom a maximum valuation around $8.25 billion.

At the high end of its new $33 to $35 range, Zoom could be valued at $8.98 billion. This is up considerably from the price range it set last week of $28 to $32 per share, which would have given Zoom a maximum valuation around $8.25 billion.

Regardless of where it prices, Zoom is set to go public at a major premium to its last private valuation of just $1 billion.

This pricing confidence comes after the markets saw two conflicting examples of how Wall Street values high-growth tech companies.

The $21 billion ride-hailing company Lyft went public on March 29 far above its price range, but has since sunk to new lows. Yet PagerDuty, a $1.76 billion enterprise software company, remains far above its IPO price range nearly a week after its listing on April 11.

Pinterest, another member of the unicorn IPO cohort, also priced its IPO last wek at a valuation below its last private funding round. The company priced its IPO at $15 and $17 a share, giving it a valuation of $11.3 billion at the upper end of the range. It was most recently valued at $12.3 billion by private investors in 2017.

However, Zoom stands out from the pack for one main reason. Unlike Lyft, PagerDuty or Pinterest, Zoom is actually profitable.