This is what getting married over Zoom is like, according to 2 couples who had to change their wedding plans due to the coronavirus

caption Jeff and Meghan Dugan. source Jeff Dugan

With much of the country under stay-at-home orders, couples who have had their weddings cancelled or postponed are getting married over Zoom.

New York state passed an executive order to allow couples to get a marriage license and even get married over Zoom.

Couples have been getting creative with ways to make their guests feel involved, even if they couldn’t actually be there.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The coronavirus is cancelling plans, grounding planes, and closing schools, but some couples are still determined to get married.

For people across the country, videoconferencing tool Zoom has emerged as a solution to get married in front of loved ones while still maintaining social distancing guidance and preventing possible COVID-19 exposure.

Last weekend, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order allowing couples to apply for marriage licenses and even get married over video calls through May 18. New York has the most coronavirus cases of any US state, but people in other states were already moving ahead with the idea of a wedding by video call.

Here are two couples’ experiences of Zoom weddings.

Jeff and Meghan Dugan were initially devastated at the prospect of having to postpone their wedding.

caption Jeff and Meghan Dugan.

They wanted to keep their original wedding date, so they quickly rearranged some plans, and their pastor was willing to come to their home in New Jersey.

caption Jeff and Meghan Dugan.

They sent out a Zoom link to some friends and family. They were “shocked” to see how many attended, Jeff Dugan told Business Insider.

caption Jeff and Meghan Dugan’s Zoom wedding.

Some guests even dressed up in formal clothes to feel more like they were really attending the ceremony.

caption Jeff and Meghan Dugan’s Zoom wedding.

The couple told Business Insider that they were happy to keep the original wedding date.

caption Jeff and Meghan Dugan’s Zoom wedding.

They still plan to schedule a wedding and reception that friends and family can attend in the future.

caption Jeff and Meghan Dugan’s Zoom wedding.

Shelby Sansome, now Shelby Stephens, and Brett Stephens got married over Zoom in Nashville last week.

caption Shelby and Brett Stephens’ Zoom wedding. source Shelby Sansone

The couple had already postponed their wedding once. Shelby Stephens told Business Insider that they were “itching to get married.” As they realized their new date was likely not going to be possible, they made other plans.

caption Shelby and Brett Stephens’ Zoom wedding. source Shelby Sansone

After the couple drove two hours to get a marriage license, they decided to assemble friends and family on zoom since they couldn’t be together in person. Even their pastor agreed to perform the ceremony over Zoom.

caption Shelby and Brett Stephens’ Zoom wedding. source Shelby Sansone

“Of course there was a little disappointment, but I’d say that it completely exceeded expectations,” Stephens told Business Insider.

caption Shelby and Brett Stephens’ Zoom wedding. source Shelby Sansone

Stephens recommends couples getting married over Zoom try to use a venue, even if it’s not the one from their original plan. “We got to come back to our house as a couple. It made it feel like an event.”

caption Shelby and Brett Stephens’ Zoom wedding. source Shelby Sansone

She didn’t get to walk down an aisle, so instead Stephens and her husband popped into the Zoom call muted and with their camera off, to see all the familiar faces and hear their guests’ excitement before the ceremony.

caption Shelby and Brett Stephens’ Zoom wedding. source Shelby Sansone

Despite the circumstances, they had fun with it, Stephens said. “We popped champagne and had everyone cheers.”

caption Shelby and Brett Stephens’ Zoom wedding. source Shelby Sansone

“Just know that it’s not going to be perfect,” Stephens told Business Insider. “You’re doing something no one in history has done before.”