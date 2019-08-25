A ‘Zootopia’ land is coming to Shanghai Disney based on the popular movie. Here’s what we know.

caption Here’s a full look at concept art for Shanghai Disney Resort’s upcoming “Zootopia” land. source Kirsten Acuna/Insider, Disney Parks

A “Zootopia”-themed land is coming to Shanghai Disney Resort with one ride.

Insider is at Disney’s biannual D23 Expo where chairman of Disney Parks, Bob Chapek, showed concept art for the upcoming addition to the park along with a new ride.

There is no set date for when the “Zootopia” land will open.

Disney’s Oscar-winning movie “Zootopia” was extremely popular in China, so Shanghai Disney is dedicating an entire area of its park to the 2016 film.

Sunday morning at Disney’s fan convention, D23 Expo, chairman of Disney Parks, Bob Chapek, unveiled a larger look at the coming “Zootopia” land to a crowd of about 7,000 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

“[We’re] creating a home for Judy, Nick, Flash, and the entire gang,” said Chapek.

caption Some of the concept art for the new themed land includes a restaurant. source Disney Parks

“In what will be the resort’s eighth-themed land, guests will experience the mammalian metropolis of ‘Zootopia’ where anyone can be anything,” he added.

In addition to merchandise and dining options, Chapek said the “Zootopia”-themed land will be home to a new attraction but didn’t give many details on it yet.

“Guests will experience a new major attraction that blends storytelling and state-of-the-art technology to bring this to life,” Chapek said of the upcoming ride.

Chapek said more information on the “Zootopia” land will be coming soon.

“Zootopia” isn’t Disney’s only animated film which is being brought to life in the parks. Chapek also revealed more about two upcoming rides coming to a “Frozen”-themed land in Hong Kong Disneyland.