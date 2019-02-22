This $14 wallet is my trick to staying organized while traveling — and it can double as a clutch for a night out

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

I will do almost anything to diminish the stress that comes with flying.

The Zoppen travel wallet has been a life-saving travel accessory. The wallet is equipped with an RFID-blocking shield, ID holder, card slots, a section for money, and a compartment big enough to fit a passport or a phone.

The wallet is equipped with an RFID-blocking shield, ID holder, card slots, a section for money, and a compartment big enough to fit a passport or a phone. You can buy it on Amazon anywhere from $9.99 to $14.99.

The word “travel” brings up a lot of emotions for me, with “stressful” being close to the top of the list. Don’t get me wrong, if someone were to offer me a plane ticket to an exotic location, I wouldn’t hesitate to accept the offer – all I’m trying to say is that flying across the globe isn’t chaos-free.

I’ve been a traveling all my life, but didn’t begin my international travel experience until my early 20s. My first major expedition was a three-week trip to China, and I was faced with the issue of trying to balance all my documents, cards, and money, all while holding a duffel the size of a large suitcase.

I made it to China and back to the States in one piece, but my trip came with way more stress than I anticipated. Driven by the pure will to avoid a similar experience on my next trip, I “invested” in a travel wallet to hold all my things in one place. By that I mean I paid about $10 for it.

This wallet was all I ever needed and more from an all-in-one accessory. Quite plainly, the Zoppen multi-purpose wallet kept me from looking and feeling like a traveling amateur by keeping everything I needed for my vacation in one place.

Read more: Our go-to travel uniforms for long flights and train rides

The wallet comes in 35 colors which is clearly a draw, but the best part is the utility. It includes a compartment for your ID, slots for additional cards, a section for money and loose change, and a large pocket big enough to fit a phone or a passport. It even has an RFID-blocking shield to diminish the chances of identity theft. With everything full, I was still able to fit a printed email concerning flight changes (it helps to have a backup in case your phone dies) – meaning that there was one less wrinkled piece of paper in the bottom of my backpack.

source Zoppen

Using this super spacious wallet for travel is great, but the look of it was so nice that I used it long after I left the airport. I purchased two, in “wine red” and “seal brown” and with over thirty colors, you’ll have no issue finding one to meet your aesthetic needs. My wine-colored wallet doubled as a clutch that I could take out to dinner or carry with me when I went out at night. It was too large to fit in my crossbody bag, but the size wasn’t an issue since it looked nice enough to carry alone.

One of the most surprising factors of the Zoppen wallet was that it withstood the beating of being thrown around throughout my trip. At a starting price of $9.99, I assumed that it would serve its purpose for a couple weeks but was ultimately destined to be disposable. I was happy to find out otherwise. Even after using it for an extended trip out of the country and during multiple trips across states, I have still not found any major signs of wear.

If you’re looking for something durable, fashionable, and strikingly useful, this Zoppen wallet will do the trick. My trips are not entirely chaos-free, but I feel like I have a solution to my travel tribulations knowing that everything I need to board a plane is located in one place.