A Chechen warlord is unhappy with UFC fighter Zubaira Tukhugov because he slapped Conor McGregor instead of punching him

A Chechen warlord is unhappy with the UFC fighter Zubaira Tukhugov’s behaviour at UFC 229.

Tukhugov was one of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s teammates who was seen on video invading the UFC octagon and attacking Conor McGregor after the Irishman’s stunning loss.

Tukhugov then bragged on Instagram that he “slapped” McGregor during the post-fight brawl.

But Kadyrov does not approve of the slap as it was seemingly not a sufficient attack.

If it were to happen again, Kadyrov advised Tukhugov to strike “like you were taught in the meadows of your village.”

Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the Chechen Republic in Russia, is unhappy with Chechen athlete Zubaira Tukhugov.

Tukhugov is the UFC fighter who was seen on video invading a UFC octagon and blindsiding Conor McGregor during an ugly brawl after UFC 229 on October 6.

McGregor had just tapped to a fourth round submission against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who refused to celebrate the victory and instead mounted the octagon fence and charged at McGregor’s cageside friend Dillon Danis.

While that was going on, all hell broke loose inside the octagon itself as Tukhugov, together with other members of Nurmagomedov’s team, seemingly attacked McGregor.

Tukhugov, who was threatened with the sack by the UFC boss Dana White over his alleged involvement, bragged on Instagram that he “slapped” McGregor.

But this has not gone down well with Kadyrov, a politician described by the western media as a warlord and by a Russian politician as Vladimir Putin’s “guard dog.”

For Kadyrov, Tukhugov’s attack was insufficient and not representative of “Chechen custom.”

According to RT, Kadyrov said: “Zubaira, you know who you are and where you’re from! I remember you from when a spritely young boy from the Tukhugov family regularly fought in the fields near Tsentaroy.”

RT claims Kadyrov said he “saw the slap” he gave McGregor and that Tutkhugov’s behaviour during the UFC 229 melee was not “according to the custom” of Chechnya. If it were to happen again, Kadryov said he should strike “like you were taught in the meadows of your village.”

Tukhugov responded on Instagram. He said he is proud to be a “villager,” and that he was grateful for Kadyrov’s “attention and advice.”