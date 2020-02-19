Mark Zuckerberg has asked his communications staff to blow-dry his sweaty armpits before big speeches, according to a new book

A new book by Wired’s Steven Levy claims Zuckerberg is obsessed with his public image and even has his communications team blow dry his sweaty armpits before big events, according to a review of the book by by Bloomberg’s Austin Carr.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg is also reportedly depicted as controlling of her public image.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey responded to the story by offering to provide blow-drying services to his company’s communications team.

There’s historical context to support the notion that Zuckerberg sweats under pressure: Back in 2010, he visibly sweated in an on-stage interview with tech journalist Kara Swisher.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Mark Zuckerberg reportedly has members of Facebook’s communications team blow-dry his armpits before big speeches to get rid of his anxiety-induced sweat.

The anecdote comes from “Facebook: the Inside Story,” a new book coming out this month by Wired’s Steven Levy, according to a review by Bloomberg’s Austin Carr.

Notably, there’s some historical context here that supports the notion that Zuckerberg sweats under pressure: Famously, Zuckerberg visibly sweated in an on-stage interview with tech journalist Kara Swisher at an event in 2010.

“I doubt this is true and if so it would have been at our communications team’s request, but surely anyone who has ever worn a grey t-shirt can relate,” Facebook spokesperson Liz Bourgeois told Business Insider in an email in response to the blow dryer claims.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg is portrayed in the book as somewhere “between naive genius and robotic robber baron,” according to Carr, who added that Zuckerberg “is consumed by his public image.”

The book also reportedly describes COO Sheryl Sandberg as obsessed with her public image, with Carr saying she’s depicted as a “micromanager” who would pretend to be nervous in interviews in an effort to get easier questions from journalists.

Bourgeois took to Twitter to say there was “nothing fake” about Sandberg’s nerves in interviews.

Bloomberg’s review attracted the attention of at least one of Zuckerberg’s peers: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey joked that he would offer armpit blow drying services for his communications team, in response to a question about whether he had ever required similar treatment.

I haven’t, but I’d be happy to provide that service for anyone on our comms team if needed. — jack ???????????? (@jack) February 18, 2020

This isn’t the first time Dorsey has chimed in on odd anecdotes about Zuckerberg – last year he said during an interview that Zuckerberg had once attempted to serve him a goat that he had apparently killed himself.