Zulily CEO reveals layoffs and restructuring in internal email that says the company is at a ‘critical inflection point’

caption Zulily CEO Jeff Yurcisin. source Zulily

Zulily is restructuring and laying off employees at corporate offices in Seattle and Columbus, according to a Zulily spokeswoman and an internal memo reviewed by Business Insider.

“We are at a critical inflection point in our business,” Zulily CEO Jeff Yurcisin wrote to employees Wednesday in an email reviewed by Business Insider. “These were difficult decisions to make, but we are committed to supporting our impacted team members as they transition out of our company.”

The company declined to say how many employees would be impacted by the layoffs.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Zulily is restructuring and laying off employees at its corporate offices in Seattle and Columbus, according to a company spokeswoman and an internal memo from the CEO.

A Zulily spokeswoman declined to say how many employees would be impacted by the layoffs.

“Today, we announced to our team members organizational changes designed to accelerate focus and growth in areas of innovation that will help us best meet the evolving needs of our customers and other key stakeholders,” the spokeswoman told Business Insider. “Unfortunately, this restructuring comes with team member impact. Impacted team members will be provided with support for their transition.”

Zulily CEO Jeff Yurcisin announced the changes in an email sent to employees on Wednesday.

“We are at a critical inflection point in our business,” Yurcisin wrote, according to a copy of the email that was reviewed by Business Insider.

He said the company is streamlining operations and increasing investments in “technology, the user experience, and other areas to help support speed and agility.”

“Unfortunately, these changes impact some of our team members at both our Seattle and Columbus offices,” he wrote. “These were difficult decisions to make, but we are committed to supporting our impacted team members as they transition out of our company.”

Read Yurcisin’s full email:

Team, We are at a critical inflection point in our business. As we look to the future, we know we must take some key steps to evolve and ensure the strength and longevity of our business, while keeping our focus on what matters most to our business: delighting our customers through the joy of discovery, unbeatable pricing, and an experience that is fun and engaging. Today I want to share that we are taking steps to organize our operations in a manner that will enable us to work efficiently, while delivering the best possible experience for our customers. This includes streamlining our Merchandising and Studio organizations to refocus our efforts to bring highly curated unique finds and beloved brands to our customers every day. We will also be increasing our investment in technology, the user experience, and other areas to help support speed and agility as we experiment and innovate to build our fun and addictive shopping experience. Unfortunately, these changes impact some of our team members at both our Seattle and Columbus offices. These were difficult decisions to make, but we are committed to supporting our impacted team members as they transition out of our company. On behalf of the leadership team, we deeply appreciate all of your hard work and dedicated focus on our customers. We will continue to have an open dialogue about the state of our business. Together, we will remain focused on finding new ways to inspire and engage our customers. Thank you, Jeff

If you work at Zulily and have information to share, contact hpeterson@businessinsider.com.