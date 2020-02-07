These toddler dresses come in fleece and cotton so they’re great for warm and cold weather, and my daughter actually likes wearing them

caption Heather Stripe Organic Cotton Long Sleeve Forever Dress, $28 source Steven John/Business Insider

Zutano makes children’s clothing for the newborns days through early elementary school years.

Many of the garments the company offers are made using organic cotton, including pajamas and onesies.

Zutano offers myriad dresses for young girls, including warm long-sleeved fleece dresses for winter and light, sleeveless dresses perfect for summer.

In case you don’t know that much about young kids, let me tell you something I learned as a new dad a little over a half-decade back: Young kids have very, very strong convictions. If you have ever tried to win an argument with a 1-year-old, then you have, I’m willing to bet, lost an argument.

So when our daughter decided she was going to be living in one of her few dresses from Zutano each and every day, my wife and I immediately acquiesced. She was 18 months old at the time, and our second child, so we knew the ropes. When Scarlett demanded: “This on! This ON!” on that dress went.

The good news? Zutano makes absolutely charming clothing for little kids, and when it comes to dresses, they offer apparel suitable for a wide range of occasions and for every season, too.

What sets Zutano apart from other clothing brands

Every dress we’ve ever gotten from Zutano – and indeed every dress they make – is easy to identify based on the similar flared shape of the skirt. Whether made from fleece, organic cotton, whether long sleeve, short sleeve, or sleeveless, all of the dresses have the same basic shape, at least in the body.

But that’s where the similarities end. They offer dresses in simple greys and off-whites and in busy and colorful paint splatter patterns. They have animal prints, stripes, stars, and more. And all of their dresses come in sizes 6 months, 12 months, 18 months, and 24 months, so if the little one in your life loves her Zutano apparel like ours does, they can size up several times.

caption Zutano Cozie Fleece Dress, $33 source Steven John/Business Insider

Also notable is just how much of their clothing is organic. From dresses to pj’s to pants to onesies, a large portion of their catalog is made with organic cotton. You’ll pay a bit more for it, but these are your kids, they’re worth it.

The cons to consider

Cotton clothing is going to shrink some, so it can be tricky to find the perfect size, especially when your kids are growing so fast. We also found some Zutano clothes to run a bit big, but that might also be our daughter, Scarlett, is rather pint-sized herself. Just be aware that you may need to exchange things once or twice to find the perfect fit.

Other options to consider

If you want toddler dresses with a more formal look and you’re willing to pay a bit more than the average $30 or so price range from Zutano, Giggle offers a range of dresses, many of which are perfect for the holidays, for weddings, and for other such special occasions.

On the other hand, Primary offers a range of dresses that are simple, charming, and generally quite affordable, including several for $20 or less.

So is Zutano worth your money?

Yes, this clothing is well worth your money, and most of their pieces are well-priced, too. We have yet to have one of Scarlett’s dresses wear out before she outgrows it. In fact, every piece is still in good enough condition to be handed down. It’s just kind of hard to let go of them.

Pros: High quality and charming garments, organic cotton, dresses for every season

Cons: Some sizing issues