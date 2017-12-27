Good morning! Here’s what’s happening in the world of tech:

1. Amazon devices were a hit with consumers over the holidays: The Alexa app was the top Android and iOS app on Christmas day, and Amazon says its hardware devices had their “best holiday yet, with tens of millions of Alexa-enabled devices sold worldwide.”

2. Uber has reportedly found a buyer, and a partner, for its auto-leasing division that was losing more money than anticipated: Uber is selling its auto-leasing business, Xchange Leasing, to the startup Fair.com, sources have told The Wall Street Journal.

3. A new Microsoft patent is fueling rumors that the company is working on a foldable Surface Phone: The patent, titled “Hinge with Free-Stop Function,” describes a hinge for a foldable smartphone that “would connect two screens in such a way that the actual hinge mechanism doesn’t stick out or protrude, so the device sits flat in your hand.”

4. The Library of Congress won’t be archiving every public tweet anymore: After December 31, 2017, “the Library will continue to acquire tweets but will do so on a very selective basis.”

5. Uber’s food-delivery company is outgrowing its traditional ride-hailing business in some cities: Uber general manager Toussaint Wattinne told Business Insider that UberEats was bigger than Uber’s transportation app in 19 European cities.

6. HQ Trivia delayed the release of its Android app: After missing its initial Christmas deadline, the popular live trivia app announced it was aiming to get the app in the hands of Android users on January 1st, 2018.

7. Shares of several Asian Apple suppliers fell Tuesday following a local news report of relatively weak iPhone X demand: Their stock was hurt by a report from Taiwan’s Economic Daily and some analysts saying iPhone X demand could come in below expectations in the first quarter.

8. The price of Bitcoin has stabilized following a rollercoaster period during Christmas trading: On Wednesday afternoon, Bitcoin was trading at around $15,940 per coin, a gain of roughly 1.3%.

9. Elon Musk said that Tesla’s first pick-up truck may be a bit larger than an F-150 and may include a “gamechanging” feature: Back in April, Musk said to expect the company to reveal the Tesla pick-up truck in 18 to 24 months, which means the company could unveil it anytime between October 2018 and April 2019.

10. Amazon said its Echo Dot was its top-selling device over the holiday season: Amazon previously said it was the top-selling item on Black Friday.