caption Apple CEO Tim Cook. source REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Monday.

1. Apple warned its staff not to leak to the media. The firm said it had caught 29 leakers in 2017, with 12 being arrested.

2. Google must delete search results about a businessman’s prior conviction, after losing a ‘right to be forgotten’ case in the UK. The businessman was convicted 10 years ago and spent 6 months in jail.

3. Russia has banned messaging app Telegram because it uses encryption. The country’s media regulator said it needed access to people’s messages to monitor terror threats.

4. Facebook spent more than $7 million protecting CEO Mark Zuckerberg in 2017 during his tour of the US. The company also spent more than $1.5 million on his private jets.

5. Microsoft has a culture of casual sexism and a male-dominated hierarchy, and has failed to hire and retail women, according to an investigation by The Seattle Times. Several women have sued the for not paying them enough compared to their male peers.

6. Apple made a gold version of the iPhone X but never released that model. Regulatory filings contain photos showing what the phone looked like.

7. AI researchers at Google have devised a way that computers can make out individual voices in a crowd, something known as the “cocktail party effect.” The tech works on videos by watching when a person’s mouth is moving.

8. UK police caught a drug dealer after identifying his fingerprints from a WhatsApp photo of his hand. The image showed the man’s hand holding Ecstasy tablets.

9. Two Facebook pages associated with neo-Nazi Richard Spencer have been removed from the site. Pages for the National Policy Institute, run by Spencer, was removed, as was a page for his online magazine “Altright.com.”

10. A study has found lots of apps on Google Play are violating the “COPPA” rules intended to protect children from online advertising. It suggests kids are being profiled and targeted by online ads.

