1. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg slammed Apple boss Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook and privacy as “extremely glib.” Zuckerberg said offering something like Facebook for free naturally meant advertising was the best business model.

2. Apple will use its own chips in Macs as early as 2020, replacing those from Intel, according to Bloomberg. Apple gives Intel around 5% of its revenue.

3. Dating app Grindr has been handing out users’ HIV status to third-party companies, according to BuzzFeed. The researcher who found the problem said it was down to “the incompetence of the developers.”

4. Donald Trump might ask the US Postal Service to renegotiate the shipping fees it charges Amazon, as part of his wider campaign against the firm. White House advisers also think the president should cancel the Pentagon’s cloud contract deal with Amazon.

5. The SEC has halted the Initial Coin Offering for Centra Tech, which was backed by fighter Floyd Mayweather, and charged the founders with fraud. The SEC accused Sohrab Sharma and Robert Farkas of creating false marketing material.

6. SoftBank’s $100 billion Vision Fund has put a squeeze on early-stage startup financing, according to a new report from Delta Partners. This is down to an increasing investor tendency to put more money into bigger firms.

7. Singapore’s competition regulator will examine the proposed merger between ride-sharing firm Uber and its local rival Grab. The regulator said it had reasonable grounds to believe competition rules had been breached by the deal.

8. SoundCloud has said it is passing its growth and revenue targets after an August funding deal rescued it from the brink of collapse. CEO Kerry Trainor said the firm’s userbase had grown, and that it had passed a sales goal of $100 million (£71 million).

9. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reportedly taken charge of production of the upcoming Model 3, after the company missed first quarter production targets. The move pushes aside senior vice of engineering and former Apple veteran Doug Field.

10. Google’s head of search and artificial intelligence, John Giannandrea, is leaving the company. The firm will shake up its search unit, splitting Giannandrea’s roles between Google Brain cofounder Jeff Dean and search engineering veteran Ben Gomes.