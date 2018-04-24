Adidas is launching a new ‘dad shoe’ for the summer

- source
- Adidas
- Adidas is releasing a new sneaker this spring, the Yung 1.
- Its chunky design, thick sole, and mix of suede and nylon materials have caused it to be labeled a “dad shoe.”
- This kind of design is particularly popular right now.
Adidas dug through its archives for its new shoes.
Called the Yung 1, the shoe takes some obvious cues from the sneaker archetype that is dominating footwear: the “dad shoe.” Adidas is likely intentionally creating that little bit of irony with the shoe’s name.
In fact, the Yung takes inspiration from the old. The shoe’s upper is based on the Falcon Dorf, an Adidas running shoe from the ’90s. The sole, however, is all new. It has been updated for the modern world, though it is no longer going to be the pinnacle of running technology.
Instead, it will take its place in the lineup of “dad shoes.” These retro-inspired kicks have a chunky design, thick sole, and usually a mix of suede and nylon materials. Footwear News called Adidas’ new model “the champion of the dad shoes.”
Adidas is far from the only sneaker brand furthering this trend. Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and even Kanye West’s Adidas-collaborating Yeezy brand have all been dipping their toes into the “ugly fashion” waters. On the opposite end of the spectrum, dad shoes are a perennial best seller for brands like Nike and New Balance, where they sell for about $50 a pop.
The Cloud White color, though it won’t be the only one for sale, will likely be the one that fits closest among the trend.
The Yung 1 is expected to go on sale in June for around $130. That makes it a much lower price than its high-fashion peers, but the shoe’s design stays a cut above what your dad actually wears.
The Return of the Falcon Dorf aka Yung1 leaked couple weeks ago already and last week the first shoes were spotted on foot during the influential Fashion Week in Paris. Since then I have received countless DM's with Q's about the shoe, the name and the release date. Reason enough to write up some more background information behind the project. First, where does that shoe come from and what is the name all about? Well, in the mid 90's adidas have been quite experimental in terms of proportions. Always aiming for the best performance products and most thought through designs, backed up by technology/ innovation. adidas created dope shoes. One of those was born in 1997. Back then the adidas Running team struggled to find a suitable name for that new model. Their daily routine also included a run through the German forest and Franconian villages. Every day the international running team passed a small village close to Herzogenaurach, where adidas is based, called "Falkendorf". The team decided to take that name for their new Running shoe. After internationalizing the spelling, the "Falcon Dorf" was born! Nowadays I think the shoe has never looked so fresh and felt so right to celebrate the bring back soon. The most interesting learning for me was that all the shoes the brand has created in the late 90's / early 000's represent the collective memory for the younger (than me, born in 1980) generation of sneaker heads. So this means these kinda quirky shoes is way more than a trend. This world is the archive for an entire generation. Of course we can't ignore the fact that the fashion world picked it up first and influenced a certain look. Especially Raf Simons spearheaded that chunky, clunky, 90's Tech Look by creating his first Ozweegos couple seasons ago. I am happy and proud to work for adidas to be able to pay homage to this special era of the brand. These projects prove that adidas has such a rich history to offer. Thanks to everyone who contributed to this project. #Yung1 #Falcon image by @locatedinberlin