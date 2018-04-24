Adidas is launching a new ‘dad shoe’ for the summer

caption The Adidas Yung 1. source Adidas

Adidas is releasing a new sneaker this spring, the Yung 1.

Its chunky design, thick sole, and mix of suede and nylon materials have caused it to be labeled a “dad shoe.”

This kind of design is particularly popular right now.

Adidas dug through its archives for its new shoes.

Called the Yung 1, the shoe takes some obvious cues from the sneaker archetype that is dominating footwear: the “dad shoe.” Adidas is likely intentionally creating that little bit of irony with the shoe’s name.

In fact, the Yung takes inspiration from the old. The shoe’s upper is based on the Falcon Dorf, an Adidas running shoe from the ’90s. The sole, however, is all new. It has been updated for the modern world, though it is no longer going to be the pinnacle of running technology.

Instead, it will take its place in the lineup of “dad shoes.” These retro-inspired kicks have a chunky design, thick sole, and usually a mix of suede and nylon materials. Footwear News called Adidas’ new model “the champion of the dad shoes.”

Adidas is far from the only sneaker brand furthering this trend. Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and even Kanye West’s Adidas-collaborating Yeezy brand have all been dipping their toes into the “ugly fashion” waters. On the opposite end of the spectrum, dad shoes are a perennial best seller for brands like Nike and New Balance, where they sell for about $50 a pop.

The Cloud White color, though it won’t be the only one for sale, will likely be the one that fits closest among the trend.

The Yung 1 is expected to go on sale in June for around $130. That makes it a much lower price than its high-fashion peers, but the shoe’s design stays a cut above what your dad actually wears.