Alabama’s freshman hero saved the Crimson Tide after nearly blowing their title hopes with a disastrous sack

source Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Alabama took home the college football national championship with an overtime win against the Georgia Bulldogs, 26-23.

The final two plays of the game sent players and fans alike on an emotional roller coaster ride, with Georgia almost sealing the win with an impressive defensive play before backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won the game with a huge touchdown pass.

The amazing comeback and throw helped the Crimson Tide to their fifth title since 2008.

The Alabama Crimson Tide have won the college football once again, defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in dramatic fashion with a 26-23 overtime victory.

At first, it didn’t look like any extra time would be necessary, with Alabama lining up for the game-winning field goal in the final seconds of regulation. But when Alabama kicker Andy Pappanastos shanked his attempt as the clock expired, both teams prepared for overtime.

Georgia got the ball to start overtime, and were held to a field goal on their first possession.

Alabama, led by backup and true freshman Tua Tagovailoa who came into the game at halftime and provided a spark to the Crimson Tide offense, would need a field goal to tie and a touchdown to win.

On their first play of the extra period, it looked like Tagovailoa’s inexperience might have gotten the better of him. As his protection collapsed around him, Tagovailoa was unable to get rid of the ball, and tackled all the way back at the 41 yard line. It was a loss of 16 and made the task of even tying the game a daunting one.

You can watch the play below.

At this point, Georgia fans must’ve liked their chances, while Bama fans were likely growing concerned. Their kicker had just missed from 36 yards on a kick that would’ve won the game, and now, if Alabama couldn’t pick up a long first down, he’d need to take the field again no doubt feeling shaky.

Thankfully for Alabama, it wouldn’t come to that.

On the very next play, Tagovailoa would throw his best pass of the game, finding DeVonta Smith in the end zone and secure the title for the Crimson Tide, winning by a final score of 26-23.

In a night that threw the feelings of football fans all over the country in countless directions, no sequence caused more emotional vertigo than this final sequence.

Congratulations to the Alabama Crimson Tide on their fifth national championship in the last decade. And to Georgia fans – best of luck next year.